Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Long-Term Debt Financing for Investments at Montego Bay Airport

GUADALAJARA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) (BMV:GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announced that on December 28, 2017 its subsidiary MBJ Airports Limited (“MBJA”) signed loan agreements with The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited and The Bank of Nova Scotia, which were duly formalized today. The loan proceeds will be used to finance the airport’s Capital Development Program for 2018 and 2019, as well for other investments.

The loan amount of US$40.0 million is available for disbursement up to twenty-four months from the closing date, and will be utilized as per the progress of the capital works. The characteristics of the loans are as follows:

I) Loan from Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited Principal: US$11.5 million Interest Rate: Libor plus 285 basis points Interest Period: Monthly Maturity: 7 years (a) 2 year bridge period from the initial disbursement (b) 5 year period fully amortized over term Repayment: Ten equal semi-annual payments of US$1.15 million, following the 2 year bridge period Disbursement Fee: 0.35% payable at closing II) Loan from Bank of Nova Scotia Principal: US$28.5 million Interest Rate: Libor plus 285 basis points Interest Period: Monthly Maturity: 7 years (a) 2 year bridge period from the initial disbursement (b) 5 year period fully amortized over term Repayment: Ten equal semi-annual payments of US$2.85 million, following the 2 year bridge period Disbursement Fee: 0.35% payable at closing

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015 GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake of MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial conditions, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01-800-563-0047. The web site is http://www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

