Petsky Prunier Advises Sales Intelligence Provider List Partners on its Significant Investment from Northlane Capital Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petsky Prunier is pleased to announce it has advised List Partners, LLC, a leading provider of sales intelligence to media and advertising agencies across the U.S. and the U.K, on its significant investment from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane invested alongside List Partners’ management team, including CEO Dave Currie and founder Todd Knutson, who will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, List Partners provides participants in the advertising sales market with a proprietary dataset, allowing them to identify and engage the most relevant advertising, media, and marketing decision makers at the largest brands, their respective agencies, and advertising technology partners quickly. Through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, List Partners’ datasets are delivered and seamlessly integrated into business development professionals’ daily workflow.

The company’s SaaS Winmo platform is the definitive resource for advertiser-agency relationship data and predictive sales insights, as well as for decision maker contact information in advertising sales. List Partners provides a valuable outsourced service to its clients, that has become the go-to solution for business development professionals needing to track the dynamic advertising market and its related participants with high precision.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Northlane Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm that invests in control buyouts of middle market companies based in North America. The firm focuses on three sectors: healthcare, outsourced business services, and industrial technology. NCP generally looks for platform companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $30 million.

Petsky Prunier, with a team led by Sanjay Chadda, Seth Rosenfield, and Marc Flor, served as exclusive financial advisor to List Partners.

" Petsky Prunier was an outstanding advisor. Their understanding of our SaaS and data business model helped them effectively position our company and run a great process that uncovered every relevant opportunity, while allowing us to focus on our business. From top to bottom, they were there for us 24/7. We can’t say enough about the quality of the Petsky Prunier team."

Dave Currie, Chief Executive Officer, List Partners

