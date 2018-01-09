TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network & the Dave Nemo Show Launch New Radio Segment – “Kickin’ the Tires”

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America LLC (“TravelCenters”) (NASDAQ: TA) announced today a new radio segment called Kickin’ the Tires, which will debut on the Dave Nemo Show on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Robert Armstrong, Regional Sales Manager for the TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network, will co-host the program, which airs at 7:00 a.m. CST on the second Thursday of every month on the Dave Nemo Show on SiriusXM Channel 146, Road Dog Trucking.

During the show, Armstrong will draw on his 11 years of experience in the commercial truck industry to provide information and tips, as well as field callers’ questions about the second largest vehicle expense – tires. Drivers can listen in to hear more about tire industry trends and news, recommendations for maintaining tires, advice for choosing the best set for a specific rig and more.

Kickin’ the Tires expands on the expertise offered during Maintenance Matters with Homer Hogg, which airs on the first and third Thursday of every month, also at 7:00 a.m. CST on the Dave Nemo Show.

“ Maintenance Matters with Homer Hogg continues to provide excellent information regarding truck and trailer maintenance,” said Barry Richards, TravelCenters President and Chief Operating Officer. “ Kickin’ the Tires, however, will serve as an in-depth resource dedicated to discussing the second largest expense of both independent owner/operators and fleets and how to minimize those costs.”

“ We kicked off Maintenance Matters with Homer back in 2006 and it continues to be tops with our listeners. If any component of a commercial motor vehicle deserves a 'spin off' (pun intended), it’s tires,” said Dave Nemo. “ Not much is more important for safety than tires. Proper care and maintenance is truly critical. Getting good, solid information to our listeners is also critical and we feel we have one of the best joining us in Robert Armstrong. Leave it to TA Truck Service to bring the best to our audience of professional drivers across North America.”

Callers looking for tire advice are not limited to Kickin’ the Tires air times. The TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network also offers a customer service line that connects drivers to a tire expert able to answer any tire related questions and to find the best tire application for their vehicles, whether they’re long haul, local, mountain, plains or other vehicles used in the commercial segment. These tire experts can be reached at 800-311-1092 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST seven days a week.

TA and Petro Stopping Centers are consistently Voted Best in annual independent driver surveys* with TA Truck Service Voted Best Overall Maintenance Shops, Most Competent Technicians, Best PM and Lubrication Services, Best Roadside Assistance and sweeping all 13 maintenance and repair service categories in 2017.

*Results based on TA and Petro independent surveys of Overdrive magazine readers.

About TA Truck Service™

The TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities, the commercial tire network, 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians, a fleet of more than 600 RoadSquad service trucks, more than 2,000 third party provider service trucks and more than 100 OnSite™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service technicians are distinguished with more than 2,000 ASE certifications. TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and TA Truck Service, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

About RadioNemo

RadioNemo of North America presents The Dave Nemo Show, The Tim Ridley Show, and Dave Nemo Weekends on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Channel 146, Sirius XM On Demand, Sirius XM Online Player and on the Sirius XM smartphone app. RadioNemo continues to be a trusted source of information and entertainment to more than 1.3 million professional truck drivers and industry stakeholders across the United States and Canada. They travel with their listeners during prime drive time through live programming, 365 days a year.