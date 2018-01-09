Great Clips Announces Sponsorship with Three-Time Winter X Games Gold Medalist, U.S. Olympic Freeskier Bobby Brown

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips announced a sponsorship with three-time Winter X Games gold medalist and U.S. Olympic freeskier Bobby Brown. As part of the sponsorship, Brown will encourage customers and winter sports enthusiasts to install and use Great Clips’ Online Check-in app and purchase products from Great Clips’ GRIT @ GREAT CLIPS men’s hair care line.

“Bobby Brown exemplifies the true grit of a world-class Olympic athlete and connects with our target market in fun, action-packed way. An international freeskiing sensation, Bobby is considered one of the most progressive skiers in the world and has become a face of the sport,” said Tammy Nienaber, director of communications for Great Clips, Inc. “We are honored to partner with Bobby to further connect with our core customers and showcase his talent and signature style.”

Bobby Brown has dominated the sport of freeskiing since 2010. At the age of 18, he became the first skier to win back-to-back gold medals at a single Winter X Games by performing two never-before-seen tricks in Big Air. He then went on to win four additional X Games medals, finish ninth in the 2014 Winter Olympics first ever slopestyle skiing event and receive a nomination for Male Action Sports Athlete of the Year at the ESPYs.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has 4,200 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’ Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.