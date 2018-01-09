HFN Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership with My Fast PC to Bring World-Class Tech Support to Consumers and Small Businesses

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HFN Inc., the flagship company behind the Nanoheal “self-healing” support automation platform (www.nanoheal.com), and which recently acquired Bask Technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Provo-based My Fast PC to further its vision of building the world’s most convenient and cost-effective tech support experience for consumers and small businesses. As part of the agreement, My Fast PC will deploy Bask services and the Nanoheal platform to expand support among its customers.

According to My Fast PC CEO Ryan Grover, “We look forward to continuing to build a disruptive, full-service support experience for our customers. At the same time, we are pleased to be able to dramatically reduce the time and cost of providing outstanding tech support to consumers and small businesses. The result will be a truly superior, U.S.-based tech support experience.”

The partnership complements HFN’s recent acquisition of Bask, which has earned its own reputation as one of the top-rated, tech support organizations in the United States for consumers and small businesses that provides industry leading customer service. Bask and My Fast PC will utilize Nanoheal’s automated support capabilities across various customer demographics to manage home computers, mobile phones, tablets and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

“Together My Fast PC, Bask and Nanoheal provide an unmatched end-to-end support experience for all of our customers,” said HFN Inc. CEO Sridhar Santhanam. “The new partnership also offers the best possible channel for us to introduce our automated and predictive, tech support technology to the consumer and SMB marketplaces.”

ABOUT MY FAST PC

My Fast PC is a 100 percent U.S.-based technical support company located in Provo, Utah. Founded in 2012 with a mission to provide friendly, help desk tech support for client’s PC or Macintosh systems, My Fast PC reps are committed to getting consumers and small business computers back to normal as quickly as possible. My Fast PC has serviced over 125,000 home-based consumers across the United States and resolved millions of computer issues. To learn more and/or sign up, visit www.myfastpc.com

ABOUT NANOHEAL AND BASK TECHNOLOGY, DIVISIONS OF HFN INC.

Based in Lehi, Utah, HFN Inc., the parent company of Nanoheal and newly acquired Bask Technology, provides predictive device management software for technology support providers, Managed Service Providers, large OEMs, and SMB IT helpdesk providers. Nanoheal’s SaaS technology platform, enabled by real-time analytics, automates the resolution of technology support issues for all kinds of smart devices and reduces the volume of calls and issues that require support from a helpdesk provider. The Bask acquisition extends Nanoheal’s market reach into the consumer and SMB sectors. www.nanoheal.com.