HFF Announces Sale of Village at Bear Creek in Lakewood, Colorado

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the sale of Village at Bear Creek, a 472-unit apartment community in Lakewood, Colorado.

The HFF team marketed the asset exclusively on behalf of the seller, and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Holland Partner Group and NORTH AMERICA SEKISUI HOUSE, LLC (NASH).

Village at Bear Creek is located at 2605 S. Miller Drive in the Bear Creek area of Lakewood, one of Denver’s most sought-after western suburbs. Completed in two phases, the property comprises 51 buildings, which house a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats and two- and three-bedroom townhomes averaging approximately 990 square feet each. Village at Bear Creek also offers 882 parking spaces, including surface, carport spaces and attached/detached garages. Community amenities include two swimming pools, sun deck, hot tub, outdoor grilling area, basketball and tennis courts, 24-hour fitness center, business center, two clubhouses, community garden and access to the adjacent Bear Creek hiking and biking trail.

The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included managing director Jordan Robbins and directors Jeff Haag and Anna Stevens.

About Holland Partner Group

Founded in 2000, Holland Partner Group (HPG) based in Vancouver, Washington, is a fully integrated real estate investment company. Current assets under management and development represent approximately $5 billion in 25,000 apartment homes located in the western United States’ most sought-after markets. The company accomplishes its investment objectives in strategic alignment with its capital partners through its five integrated operating companies, including development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment and management.

About NASH

NASH was established in 2010 as the U.S. business operations unit and a full subsidiary of SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD., Japan's largest homebuilder and a leading diversified developer since 1960. SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD. has built more than two million houses and has international operations in Australia, China, Singapore and the United States. NASH establishes joint ventures to build innovative and sustainability-conscious communities and mixed-use, multifamily rental and condominium properties across the U.S. NASH is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. SEKISUI HOUSE is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. http://www.nashcommunities.com/

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 25 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.