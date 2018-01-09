Businesses Gain Complete Customer Intelligence with the New FullContact/Pitney Bowes Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FullContact today announced they have entered a strategic partnership with Pitney Bowes, a global technology company that provides innovative products, solutions and data to power commerce, that gives businesses the power to instantly turn any contact data point, including an email, social, or domain name, into a more complete personal or company profile. By transforming partial identities into complete customer intelligence, marketers and sales professionals can better connect with prospects, capture audience insights, and enhance digital experiences.

“With the rise of the data economy, organizations struggle keeping up with the fragmented nature of today’s multi-channel preferences,” says Bart Lorang, CEO, FullContact. “Our partnership with Pitney Bowes meets that challenge head on and will provide complete customer intelligence within the Pitney Bowes portfolio of solutions. It will allow you to understand the people behind the data, so that you can build better relationships to the people that matter to your business.”

“For many years, understanding the customer has been a guessing game for many businesses. It doesn’t have to be,” says Bob Guidotti, EVP & President, Software Solutions, Pitney Bowes. “Our alliance with FullContact will help us continue to deliver solutions that offer a single view of the customer, and ensure that every touchpoint with a consumer is more meaningful, accurate and precise.”

Seamless Integration for Better Engagement

Pitney Bowes U.S. Master Location Database has over 190 million address locations, detailing the location of homes, businesses and destinations in the U.S. Today, there are approximately 326 million people and more than 27 million businesses in the U.S. ranging from home-based to multi-location Fortune 5000 companies. The integration of FullContact data adds key descriptive information of the “who” and “what” for contacts associated with these addresses so that Pitney Bowes clients can take action.

Pitney Bowes and FullContact will provide a seamless integration between their respective offerings to help anyone interested in using social media as a key component in attracting new customers. Fully integrated as part of the Pitney Bowes portfolio, Pitney Bowes customers will be able to access world-class lead enrichment and identity resolution to gain broader data and deeper insights into existing customer databases.

With just a single data point, FullContact automatically provides high-quality social, demographic, geographic, and psychographic data that includes:

Better data recency – to receive data subscriptions for updates delivered in real-time.

– to receive data subscriptions for updates delivered in real-time. Customized Data Add-ons – to select from social affinities, employment history, demographics, and over 100 social networks to create a complete customer view.

– to select from social affinities, employment history, demographics, and over 100 social networks to create a complete customer view. Improved data accuracy– to gain higher quality matches, using multi-field querying, between a contact data fragment and returned enriched customer data.

The customer data-centric approach improves a number of workflows including:

Lead Enrichment - Gain a wealth of affinity and behavioral data that reveals the person behind the lead and grow the top of your funnel.

- Gain a wealth of affinity and behavioral data that reveals the person behind the lead and grow the top of your funnel. Audience Insights - Understand your audience across different channels.

- Understand your audience across different channels. Personalization - Apply lifestyle, behavioral, and personal interest insights to communication, content, and digital experiences.

- Apply lifestyle, behavioral, and personal interest insights to communication, content, and digital experiences. Segmentation- Use more accurate, up-to-date data about prospects and customers to create precise segments.

To learn more about the benefits of FullContact identity resolution and lead enrichment, visit www.fullcontact.com.

To learn more about Pitney Bowes’ comprehensive portfolio of business, geographic, and industry-specific data featuring global coverage across 250 countries and territories, visit www.pitneybowes.com/us/data.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company powering billions of transactions – physical and digital – in the connected and borderless world of commerce. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on products, solutions, services and data from Pitney Bowes in the areas of customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement, shipping, mailing, and global ecommerce. And with the innovative Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients can access the broad range of Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs to drive commerce. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

About FullContact

Founded in 2010, FullContact, Inc. offers industry-leading Customer Intelligence APIs which enable companies to unlock the benefits of understanding their customers and prospects holistically. For more information about achieving enrichment with the highest levels of data quality and security, please visit http://www.fullcontact.com.