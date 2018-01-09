VSS Invests in Caravan Health, its Ninth Investment in the Healthcare Industry.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSS, a private investment firm focused on the information, healthcare services, tech-enabled business services, and education industries, announced its investment in Caravan Health, Inc. (“Caravan Health”). The transaction represents its ninth investment in the healthcare industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kansas City, MO, Caravan Health is a provider of value-based care advisory services for hospitals and physician practices. Caravan Health enables healthcare providers to qualify, participate and succeed under value-based payment models, with a focus on Medicare Accountable Care Organizations.

Lynn Barr, Caravan Health’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to partner with VSS, whose extensive experience in the healthcare sector and strong network of relationships will help Caravan reach its ambitious goals.”

“We are very proud to partner with Caravan Health. Lynn Barr and the Caravan Health team are changing healthcare and improving outcomes for hospitals, physicians, and patients,” added David Bainbridge, VSS Managing Director. “The Company has established itself as a leader in the growing value-based care market and is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the acceptance of alternative payment models. We plan to commit substantial resources behind the Company to invest in new products, services, and technology for the benefit of its customers.”

VSS’s existing and realized healthcare investments include: Connexion Point, a provider of technology-enabled healthcare services for the payer market; Strata Decision Technology, a developer of financial analytics and decision support software for the hospital market; Avatar International, a provider of quality improvement services for the provider market; Executive Health Resources, a supplier of medical necessity compliance tools for hospitals; and Solucient, a comparative analytics tool that optimizes performance for hospitals and health systems.

Triple Tree acted as exclusive financial advisor to Caravan Health.

About VSS

VSS (www.vss.com) is a private investment firm that invests in the information, healthcare services, tech-enabled business services, and education industries. VSS provides capital for growth financings, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately-negotiated investments across the capital structure and has the ability to invest in situations requiring control or non-control equity, mezzanine securities and structured equity securities.

About Caravan Health

Founded in 2013, Caravan Health (www.caravanhealth.com) enables hospitals and physician practices to succeed under value-based payment models. Covering almost a million patient lives, the company has helped more than 14,000 providers implement population health programs with affordable, end-to-end solutions to achieve superior results. Through its unique approach, Caravan Health’s partner hospitals are able to achieve high quality scores, new competencies, and strong physician relationships that have traditionally been out of reach, while still reducing overall care costs.