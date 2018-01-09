Enigma Biomedical Group Forms Australian Subsidiary To Further Research Efforts

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enigma Biomedical Group today announced the formation of Enigma Biomedical Australia to support it’s ongoing research projects in Australia. The current research projects are for studies of an early stage imaging agent (MK-6240) to be used in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans for assessing the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs made up of aggregated tau protein are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Through Enigma Biomedical Australia, Enigma Biomedical Group will provide funding for various research projects in Australia, and through its US entity Cerveau Technologies, Inc., will supply the MK-6240 precursor and standard needed for the current initiatives. Other novel biomarker studies are planned.

Lee Anne Gibbs, President of Enigma Biomedical Group said, “This is an important step in accelerating critical biomarker research projects in Australia. Our positive experience to date with key Australian research groups has validated our commitment to biomarker research in Australia.”

Dr. Larry Ward, Head of Business Development for the Cooperative Research Centre for Mental Health and the Australian Imaging, Biomarker and Lifestyle Study of Ageing said, “These current and planned research projects will provide valuable insight into the status and progression of NFTs in subjects on the Alzheimer’s Disease pathway ranging from cognitively normal healthy subjects, subjects with mild cognitive impairment through to those with confirmed Alzheimer’s Disease. We appreciate the support of Enigma Biomedical Group and value our ongoing relationship which we are hoping to expand going forward.”

“Cerveau is focused on providing information and technologies to researchers and clinicians to improve brain health,” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc., and CEO of Enigma Biomedical Group, “We are excited by the opportunity to work with Australian researchers and the pharmaceutical industry in providing access to novel imaging agents and other important technologies to the broader scientific community.”

About Enigma Biomedical Group

Toronto based Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG) enhances access to key technologies with a focus on molecular imaging and medicine. EBG offers a suite of services to the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research community to accelerate drug development and global access. EBG partners with academic institutions and universities to foster and broaden access to novel research.

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Boston based Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.

About Australian Imaging, Biomarker and Lifestyle Study of Ageing (AIBL)

AIBL is one of the largest, well-characterised, longitudinal cohorts of healthy ageing and cognitive decline in the world. AIBL focuses on the development of dementia and the identification of factors influencing it’s timing and occurrence. Innovative biomarker and imaging technologies are utilised to study the natural history of Alzheimer’s disease. AIBL is a collaboration between CSIRO, Edith Cowan University, Austin Health, the Florey Institute of Neurosciences and Mental Health, and the National Ageing Research Institute. To date the 90 month time point for cohort is completed with the 108 month analyses expected to be completed in 2018.