Dassault Systèmes Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The agreement coincides with French President Emmanuel Macron’s first state visit to China in January 2018, and supports efforts by France and China to strengthen their technological and economic cooperation in the context of France’s “Industry of the Future” and China’s “Made in China 2025” industrial initiatives.

CASC will leverage the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support the digital transformation of CASC and accelerate efficiency and innovation in China’s industries. It will explore cooperation in information technology, digitalization software and consulting services to enhance digitalization and intelligent manufacturing capacities. CASC, with 180,000 employees, is leading China’s space program roadmap to boost the country’s innovation capabilities for space exploration and transportation and reduce their associated costs.

In parallel, Dassault Systèmes announced that it is a founding member of the new France-China Business Council, a group of 30 companies spanning industries such as aerospace, construction, food, energy, health and high-tech. The council’s mission is to create synergies between French and Chinese companies and to advise both governments on industry, innovation and digitalization. Other founding members include Airbus, Alibaba, COMAC, Danone Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Huawei, LVMH, Michelin and Sanofi.

“France and China are major stakeholders in a new world where an industrial renaissance is emerging,” said Sylvain Laurent, Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations (Asia-Oceania), Worldwide Business Transformation, Dassault Systèmes. “Dassault Systèmes’ partnership with CASC, signed in the presence of the Presidents of France and of China, as well as our participation in the France-China Business Council, will help drive cooperation between the two countries for industrial and societal transformation. After all, these milestones are rooted in a common commitment to nurture innovation for a more sustainable future.”

Dassault Systèmes has been present in China since 1986 and is strengthening its footprint in the country, which is home to the largest manufacturing sector in the world. In addition to hosting its annual “Manufacturing in the Age of Experience” event in Shanghai, Dassault Systèmes works closely with more than 100 Chinese partners to advance the digital transformation of manufacturing, accelerate the development of small and medium-sized businesses, cultivate 3D talent, develop sustainable cities, and sustainably innovate in 12 industries using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

