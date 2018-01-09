CFRA Announces New Client Relationship with SA Stone Wealth Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent research and advisory solutions, today announced it has entered a new client relationship with SA Stone Wealth Management Inc. (“SA Stone”), a leading independent broker/dealer and investment firm that empowers advisors to more effectively service the investment needs of their clients by providing comprehensive wealth management solutions, an integrated technology platform and a personal approach to service and support.

“ SA Stone’s mission is to provide world-class independent wealth management products and services. CFRA is thrilled to assist a leading firm like SA Stone in this mission which we share wholeheartedly,” said CFRA Chief Revenue Officer Dan Concannon. “ CFRA is committed to providing the best independent and conflict-free research, tools and analytics to help investors and advisors meet their financial goals.”

“ At SA Stone, we strive to provide comprehensive products and resources for our affiliated advisors,” said SA Stone’s Director of Equities, David Lee, CFA. “ We believe access to robust, independent research is vital for our advisors to best serve their clients’ needs and we are excited to partner with the industry’s best to provide this valuable resource.”

The MarketScope Advisor platform provides investment professionals with unrivaled access to CFRA’s investment research including Global Equity, Mutual Fund, ETF, Bond, Option, and Industry Research as well as Portfolio Tools advisors can use to stay abreast of the market and deliver investment insights to their clients.

For more information about CFRA, please visit www.cfraresearch.com. For more information about SA Stone, please visit www.saswealth.com.

ABOUT SA STONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

A leading independent broker/dealer, SA Stone Wealth Management Inc. (“SA Stone”), member FINRA/SIPC, together with its affiliated SEC-registered investment advisor, SA Stone Investment Advisors Inc., provides an integrated platform of technology, comprehensive wealth management and investment services to registered representatives, investment advisor representatives and registered investment advisors nationwide. The firm supports more than 430 independent professionals with best-in-class service and products. SA Stone is a wholly owned subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL), which through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world. More information about INTL FCStone Inc. is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

ABOUT CFRA

CFRA is one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research. Through a differentiated methodology blending forensic accounting and fundamental equity research, CFRA empowers sophisticated investment professionals, advisors and risk managers with actionable analysis and proven results.

CFRA’s global research team of 75 analysts critically evaluates industries, funds and companies of interest to help over 2,000 clients, including the world’s leading institutional investors, wealth advisors, corporations, academics and governments, to make sound investment and business decisions.

Founded in 1994, CFRA is privately held with offices in or near New York, London, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Charlottesville, Denver, and Washington, D.C. In October 2016, CFRA acquired and has since fully integrated the Equity and Fund Research business from S&P Global.