Mouser Now Stocking Linear Technology Portfolio from Analog Devices

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the Linear Technology portfolio from Analog Devices. Mouser is stocking the full breadth of Linear Technology products, including power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, μModule subsystems, and wireless sensor network products. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/linear-technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc. today announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. to stock the full line of Linear Technology products, including all power products from the new Power by Linear™ division. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/linear-technology.

“We are very excited about what this expanded global partnership brings to our half a million-plus customers,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser. “Design engineers around the world can now take advantage of this large, comprehensive portfolio of high-performance signal chain, RF, and power management products from Analog Devices, including the entire Linear Technology product portfolio.”

“Through this agreement, we can expand our global reach capitalizing on Mouser’s exceptional customer service and best-in-class logistics,” said Jim Schmidt, Vice President of Global Broad Market and Sales Operations for Analog Devices. “This agreement strengthens the great relationship that Analog Devices and Mouser have enjoyed for several years.”

Mouser is stocking the full breadth of Linear Technology products, including power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, μModule® subsystems, and wireless sensor network products. The Power by Linear product line includes a wide range of leading power management products for industries, including automotive, communications, industrial, healthcare and beyond.

Analog Devices acquired Linear Technology in March 2017. Mouser Electronics, the industry’s leading NPI global distributor with best-in-class marketing and logistics, will play an important role in helping Analog Devices create an unparalleled innovation engine, improving customers’ time to market, product performance and reliability.

For more information, visit www.mouser.com/linear-technology.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 4 million products from over 700 manufacturers. Mouser offers 22 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 550,000 customers in 170 countries from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is the leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

