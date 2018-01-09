Mike Keith Insurance is Keystone’s 11th Missouri partner

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mike Keith Insurance of Clinton is now Keystone Insurers Group’s 11th partner in Missouri. The agency has four offices located throughout West Central Missouri. The announcement was made jointly today by agency President Mike Keith and Keystone’s State Vice President for Missouri Andrea Powell.

“We’ve known Mike Keith Insurance for a long time now,” said Powell. “They’re well known within Missouri for their experience with administering programs. Each Keystone agency partner brings a unique and valuable set of qualities. As they join us today, we’re confident they’ll continue to grow and prosper.”

“We’re proud to be selected as one of Missouri’s newest Keystone partners,” said Mike Keith. “Our industry continues to evolve, and our clients and prospects are changing how they consume products and services. Keystone’s vast offerings allow us to take our firm’s professional and technical offerings to the next level while maintaining our independence and meeting the needs of our local, regional and national clients. Keystone’s commitment to the independent broker channel will help perpetuate our firm’s success into the future.”

About Mike Keith Insurance Inc. – The agency was originally established in 1950. Mike Keith joined in 1966, and in 1978 the agency assumed its present name after Keith became sole owner. Under his direction, the agency has grown from one location and three team members to the four locations and more than 50 insurance professionals it offers today. Keith currently serves on the board for the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents. For more, visit www.mkeithins.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 11 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2017 list of Top 20 Privately-Held Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.