Airgain Selected by TEKTELIC as Antenna Technology Partner to Pioneer a Cutting Edge LoRa Network

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global leader in wireless connectivity platforms, has been selected by leading manufacturer of LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) Gateways, TEKTELIC Communications, as its antenna technology partner for its Carrier Grade LoRa antenna connectivity solutions. The Airgain antenna technology is paired with TEKTELIC’s Carrier Grade LoRaWAN Gateways and Sensors supporting high scalability and rapid network deployment, very long lifecycle and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). TEKTELIC IoT Gateways have highly differentiated features such as Frequency Division Duplex, multiple concurrent Tx channels, built-in highly selective bandpass filters, and multiple Rx and Tx antennas which will benefit from Airgain’s antenna technology.

Airgain is providing TEKTELIC with a custom designed high performance IP-67 dual LoRa antenna solution for a U.S. nationwide LoRaWAN network. The antenna has been designed to meet stringent carrier-grade requirements, demanding radio frequency specifications, and full water immersion compliance. They are also designed to blend in seamlessly with urban furniture. Additionally, Airgain is supplying TEKTELIC with custom cabling, antennas and other RF solutions.

The first shipments of the antenna solutions commenced in late 2017, with volume production anticipated during the first half of 2018. Airgain was selected by TEKTELIC based on its RF expertise with Carrier and Enterprise Grade outdoor antenna solutions, as well as its experience in pioneering antenna solutions for LoRa gateways and smaller LoRa IoT devices such as sensors. Airgain is also a trusted supplier to major North American carriers of embedded LoRa, Wi-Fi, LTE, and other IoT antenna solutions for smart home gateways and set-top boxes.

Roman Nemish, President and Co-Founder of TEKTELIC, said: “Airgain with their proven antenna design expertise and technology are an ideal solution for TEKTELIC’s portfolio of Carrier Grade Gateways and IoT Sensors. We are very glad to be working with the Airgain team as they design and manufacture for TEKTELIC a large portfolio of LoRaWAN Gateway and Sensor antennas for global deployments.”

Chuck Myers, President and CEO of Airgain, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with TEKTELIC in support of the U.S. nationwide and other large scale LoRaWAN network deployments. Through leveraging Airgain antenna expertise and technology, TEKTELIC is able to ensure the best RF coverage, availability, connectivity and RF performance of its customer’s LoRaWAN networks.”

TEKTELIC and Airgain are both strong proponents of the LoRaWAN standard, and members of the LoRa Alliance™, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the interoperability and standardization of Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) technologies to drive implementation of the IoT.

Airgain will be exhibiting at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held January 9th through 12th at the LoRa Alliance booth #2121 in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Airgain will also be hosting meetings at the Venetian Las Vegas in Suite #28-136. Contact Airgain at info@airgain.com to request a meeting.

TEKTELIC will be displaying its End-to-End LoRaWAN portfolio of its Gateways, Sensors and Applications during CES, at Venetian Suite #31-201 (31 floor), at the Venetian I Palazzo. To schedule a meeting, please contact Jack Stuart at +1-403-771-6004, jstuart@tektelic.com or Barney Barnowski +1-403-771-6004, bbarnowski@tektelic.com, or visit the suite. Additionally, TEKTELIC’s LoRaWAN Gateways will be on display at the LoRa Alliance booth #2121, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

About Airgain

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a global provider of high-performance wireless communications platforms. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s key markets include home, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise, and its antenna technologies can be found in set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, smart TVs, vehicles, and IoT devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the US, UK, and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About TEKTELIC Communications Inc.

TEKTELIC Communications develops and manufactures high performance wireless products including, Highly Scalable Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN Gateways and Sensors, NB IoT Solutions, 4G-5G Small Cells, and High Power & High Efficiency Radios solutions. With its world class and proven RF expertise and growing portfolio of IPR TEKTELIC offers a complete set of products and design services that enables TEKTELIC to quickly develop and transition products from concept to production. TEKTELIC is valued for reducing technology risks, accelerating time to market, and developing cost optimized products for volume production. For more information please visit www.tektelic.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

