Legendary US Audio Brand Klipsch Chooses Frontier Solution with Google Assistant

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading supplier of digital audio solutions, announces that US audio brand Klipsch® has chosen Frontier’s smart audio platform to power its two new premium Google voice-enabled speakers.

Klipsch produces high performance speakers aimed at audiophiles and aficionados around the world. The company has partnered with Frontier to bring voice assistant capability, via the Google Assistant, to two of its leading models – Klipsch Heritage Wireless speakers “The One” and “The Three”.

The One is a 30W stereo speaker - now with the Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth® wireless technology and an 8-hour rechargeable battery. It is a 2.1 semi-portable stereo speaker, and will be priced at $349. The Three (positioned as the One’s “bigger, badder brother”) is a table-top 2.1 stereo speaker with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 4.2 and 60 watts of home-filling power. The Three will be priced at $499.

Both models embody Klipsch’s core principles of delivering the power, detail, and emotion of the live music experience into consumers’ homes using the latest audio technologies.

Frontier’s SmartSDK (voice-enabled streaming software solution) and Minuet hardware provide a complete multi-ecosystem platform for brands and manufacturers to develop voice-enabled audio devices which support the latest technologies, including Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, quickly and cost-effectively.

Frontier is one of a very small number of system integrators working with Google on this technology.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:

“It has been a pleasure partnering with the Klipsch team to design speakers with the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. Klipsch is renowned for its high-end, engineering driven approach and we are glad that Frontier has helped them bring these remarkable products to market in a timely way.”

Rob Standley, Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Development, Klipsch Group, Inc., said:

“Frontier’s technology, processes and customer support have been critical elements in enabling us to deliver, to very tight timelines, voice-enabled speakers which offer the high performance and emotional experience for which the Klipsch brand is internationally renowned.”

About Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited

Frontier Smart Technologies is the world’s leading supplier of technology solutions for consumer audio devices. The company provides solutions for Digital Radio and voice-enabled Smart audio devices - from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Marshall, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, UrbanEars, Yamaha, and many more.

About Klipsch

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor and acoustics pioneer, founded Klipsch Audio with the aim of bringing the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs and a thirst for engineering breakthroughs, Klipsch has become the great American loudspeaker company. Today, the company’s audio products include speakers and headphones for almost any consumer or professional application. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).

