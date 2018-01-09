Askey Chooses Airgain to Supply Superior Connectivity for a Major North American MSO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global leader in wireless connectivity platforms, today announced it has been chosen by Askey Computer Corporation, a leading provider of wireless communication devices, to provide embedded antenna technology for Askey’s next generation RT4230W 802.11ac dual-band router. The new router incorporates IEEE 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi support, providing maximum home coverage and gigabit throughput speeds for the end users of a major North American cable broadband supplier.

Askey’s RT4230W router utilizes an advanced embedded antenna solution, supporting dual band, 4x4 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi to incorporate the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 technology. Wave 2 Wi-Fi provides nearly double the bandwidth of Wave 1, up to 2.3Gbps, and supports multiuser Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MU-MiMo). Airgain’s antenna design allows the RT4230W router to achieve powerful throughput and coverage while maintaining a small and modern form factor.

“After evaluating several antenna options and suppliers, we selected Airgain’s premium antenna solution because optimal performance was a key requirement,” said Eric Lui, Askey’s Senior VP of R&D. “Demand for superior connectivity has never been higher, and it holds the key to ensuring the latest innovations for smart homes and cities become a reality. We have high expectations for the RT4230W and Airgain was able to achieve the specifications and metrics we set. We look forward to Airgain’s contributions to help Askey continue to develop world class product solutions.”

Jacob Suen, Senior VP, Worldwide Sales at Airgain said: “Our engineering team worked to provide an optimal design and integration and test support to help identify and overcome any technical challenges. Collaboration on the design effort with Askey resulted in best-in-class performance, and we are excited to see our advanced antenna technologies incorporated into Askey’s newest Wave 2 router. We are proud to work with Askey to ensure their networking products can perform as intended, and help their customers meet today’s raised expectations.”

This collaboration is another example of Airgain’s success through providing technology that delivers high performance solutions for products that rely on powerful connectivity. Airgain engineers and design specialists continue to work closely with major carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs, ensuring that antenna design is closely integrated with complete product solutions, and high performance connectivity is delivered regardless of the environment. Smart homes, smart cities, smart buildings, and industrial IoT applications are all empowered by antenna design which ensures functionality as intended.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a global provider of high-performance wireless communications platforms. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s key markets include home, automotive, IoT, and enterprise, and its antenna technologies can be found in set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, vehicles and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the US, UK, and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About Askey

Askey Computer Corp. specializes in manufacturing communication devices and creating solutions and ecosystems for today’s demanding customers who want the best in Communication and Smart Connected environments. Founded in 1989, Askey has been the preferred partner for communications providers as well as major Telecom Operators worldwide. By keeping the pulse on the latest technologies, while placing the Customer Experience at the heart of its solutions, Askey has developed groundbreaking innovations and deployed state of the art Broadband, WiFi, LTE, Cable and Smart Home Solutions on a global scale.

Askey Computer Corp. is a part of ASUSTek. Askey is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan and has offices in the U.S., France, China, Japan, India and Brazil.

For more information, please visit: www.askey.com.tw.

