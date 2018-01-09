Nanovetores Technology Added to Horn’s Growing Portfolio of Active Ingredients for Personal Care and Cosmetics

LA MIRADA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HORN, North America’s premier distributor of specialty ingredients and raw materials, today announced the national distribution partnership of HORN Care Elements with Nanovetores Technology S.A. of Florianópolis, Brazil. Nanovetores’ exhaustive list of aqueous-based microencapsulated active ingredients are developed with a commitment to sustainability for use in personal care and cosmetics applications.

“There’s a big demand for clean label companies like Nanovetores in the U.S. where we are seeing a continually growing market of environmentally conscience consumers,” said Chris Lesko, vice president, HORN Care Elements. “Nanovetores is not only dedicated to sustainable practices, but most importantly, the products are effective. Cindy Zhang, senior application scientist at HORN has developed numerous formulas validating the efficacy and easy-to-work-with claims from Nanovetores. We are confident other formulators and chemists will also be impressed with the formulation-friendly characteristics of these actives. We have great expectations for the success of Nanovetores as HORN’s technical sales team introduces the unique technologies to formulation chemists throughout the U.S.”

Unlike other encapsulation technologies, Nanovetores features five unique release triggers for its proprietary lipid and biopolymer capsules. These capsules are larger than 200 nm, which are safe for consumers and the environment. Their particle size provides deeper skin permeation and overcomes the layer of the stratum corneum to reach the epidermis for maximum efficiency.

The extensive product list of Nanovetores actives are available for application in hair care, skin care, cosmetics and fragrances. Featured benefits of these actives include oil control, anti-aging, wrinkle filling and reducing, strengthening eyelashes and eyebrows, stimulating hair growth, skin firming, skin whitening, pain relief, nail strengthening, among others.

“In any industry, the U.S. market is key when strategizing a global business plan,” said André Genovez, international business manager, Nanovetores. “At the core of our business is a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. It is a lifestyle and a business model we are very proud of. We carefully selected a partner we could trust to take our story and unique product line to the U.S. market. The HORN team offered synergies and capabilities that stood apart from other distributors and we are confident this partnership will address the desires of the U.S. market seeking sustainable ingredients and suppliers.”

About HORN

Established in 1961, HORN is North America’s premier distributor of specialty ingredients, chemicals and raw materials. Originally founded as a specialty chemical distributor, HORN remains an entrepreneurial-driven company with a team of technically-expert and trained professionals. Headquartered in La Mirada, Calif., its specialized market segments encompass six distinct distribution business units: Care Elements, FoodTech, Nutraceuticals, Animal Nutrition, Advanced Materials, Coatings and Building Materials.

As an employee-owned/ESOP company, HORN’s unique approach to customer service embraces challenge and opens opportunities to reinvent and improve on traditional business models. HORN ranks in the ICIS Top 20 list of North America Chemical Distribution Leaders.

Contact 800-442-HORN or visit www.ethorn.com for more information.

About Nanovetores Technology S.A.

Established in 2008, Nanovetores is a world-renown Brazilian company that developed a unique and green encapsulation technology. Located in Florianópolis, Brazil, Nanovetores’ exponential growth has conquered the Brazilian market and is continually increasing its market presence all over the globe.

The multifunctional capsules are biocompatible, biodegradable and larger than 200 nm, which is safe for consumers and for the environment. The Nanovetores team is driven by the belief that innovation is deeply related to efficacy and sustainability. Nanovetores’ encapsulation technology has been developed looking towards a new market standard, where cosmetics are more efficient and ecofriendly.