Infostretch Launches New Digital Transformation Channel

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital first solutions provider Infostretch announced the launch of DTV – a new YouTube channel for Digital Transformation focused on current and future technology trends in software development and delivery. DTV is now available on YouTube.

DTV will feature firsthand accounts from digital transformation frontlines from Fortune 1000 companies and experts across the globe. Topics run the gamut of information technology’s most timely and business-critical trends including digital strategy, digital development, DevOps, quality engineering, cloud, IoT, data analytics and mobility.

DTV kicks off today with “Going from Ideas to Implementations,” a discussion with Dr. Katy Ring, Research Director of 451 Research, and “How to really achieve change management in digital transformation,” with Tim Daniel, Executive Vice President of International SOS. Following the launch, we will hear from The Founder Institute’s CEO Adeo Ressi on the best practices of building the next generation of companies.

The Digital Transformation theme continues with a “Fireside Chat” featuring Avery Lyford, Chief Customer Officer of Infostretch. A veteran of IBM and McKinsey & Co., Lyford served as CEO of two venture-backed startups focused on virtualization and cloud storage.

In addition to these initial discussions, other scheduled topics will include AI and Machine Learning, the new era of digital medicine, automated testing, and more.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a digital-first professional services firm. By combining in-depth experience with ready-made tools, frameworks, technologies and partnerships, Infostretch helps enterprises get digital right, the first time. With an experienced team of digital technologists, Infostretch offers Digital Strategy, Digital Development, DevOps, Quality Engineering, Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics and Mobility services. The company is trusted by leading Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators to deliver solutions that work seamlessly across channels, leverage predictive analytics to optimize the software lifecycle, and support continuous innovation. For more information on how solutions and services from Infostretch accelerate digital transformation, visit www.Infostretch.com.