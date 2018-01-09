Mobileye and NavInfo to Bring REM Localization to China

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileye, an Intel Company, the global leader in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies, and NavInfo, the leading autonomous driving solution providers in the China market with core businesses in HAD mapping and high accuracy positioning, today announced they have agreed to a collaboration intended to build and distribute Mobileye’s Road Experience Management (REM®) product in China. Specifically, the partnership’s purpose is to use Mobileye’s REM technology to generate a RoadBook™ in China that is integrated and aligned with NavInfo’s mapping solutions.

Mobileye’s REM system is a cost-efficient solution to enable autonomous vehicles (AV) to localize themselves much more accurately than traditional approaches can support. Low bandwidth, anonymized data packets from vehicles equipped with front-facing cameras are used to crowd-source a RoadBook of drivable paths, including road/lane boundaries and the stationary landmarks used as reference points. This is a critical sensory input to automated vehicles all the way from Level 2+ systems to Level 5. This innovative, low-cost solution to one of autonomous driving’s largest challenges (precision localization/mapping) has garnered significant interest from OEMs and mapping companies worldwide, and through this arrangement will now be coming to China.

NavInfo’s skills and products are highly complementary to Mobileye in terms of productizing and distributing REM in China. The RoadBook contains no navigational or geographic information, therefore it needs to be delivered as a layer within NavInfo’s map products. NavInfo software and other technology can also support alignment of the rapidly updating RoadBook inside NavInfo’s standard map and Highly Automated Driving (HAD) map. Distribution of this aligned product will enable future AV systems in China to gain the localization capabilities needed for real automation.

“ Mobileye has a history of pursuing partnerships with innovative companies which we believe results in faster-to-market products that support the pillars of safety and economic scalability,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, CEO and CTO of Mobileye. “ We are very pleased to announce our relationship with NavInfo as the latest example. NavInfo’s technology and market position make it a natural fit to assist in building RoadBook in China, and thereby accelerating the next steps of autonomous driving.”

“ We are always excited about joining forces and uniting market leaders to fuel innovation and inspiration across the world,” said Patrick Cheng, CEO, NavInfo. “ We truly believe with Mobileye’s vision and technology, together we can offer state-of-the-art solutions to connect our customers with best-in-class services and take the autonomous driving industry to the next level.”

About Mobileye, an Intel Company

Mobileye, an Intel Company is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. Our technology keeps passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. Our proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a RoadBook™ of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REM™; and provide mapping for autonomous driving. Our products are or will be integrated into car models from more than 25 global automakers. Our products are also available in the aftermarket.

About NavInfo

NavInfo is a China-based technology company leading the way to becoming the “digital brain of intelligent driving” with core businesses in HAD mapping, high accuracy positioning and automotive-grade semiconductors for ADAS and autonomous driving.

Founded in 2002, NavInfo is the market leader in navigation map, dynamic traffic information, navigation software development and state-of-the-art customized telematics solutions to both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Now, NavInfo is ushering in the age of autonomous driving with a comprehensive technology development strategy and laying the foundation to become one of the most trustworthy autonomous driving solution providers in the China market and beyond.