Earth Networks and Baron Announce Data Collaboration for Broadcast Market

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earth Networks, a global provider of hyperlocal weather intelligence to broadcast affiliates today announced a partnership with critical weather intelligence provider, Baron, to enable data integration from Earth Networks robust real-time weather and video solution, Sferic Live, into the powerful Baron Lynx weather platform. The announcement was made at the 98th Annual Meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Austin, Texas.

For Earth Networks Sferic Live subscribers, the new partnership offers Baron Lynx customers the ability to access real-time observations from Earth Networks’ 10,000+ neighborhood-level weather stations and 1,200 HD cameras. Up-to-the-minute weather variables such as temperature, wind speed, wind gusts, wind chill, rainfall, and more, will seamlessly integrate with Baron Lynx for enhanced local forecasts optimized for any screen. High-resolution live streaming video from Earth Networks and partner earthTV will also incorporate into the platform to enhance weather and news segments with stunning imagery.

Baron Lynx is a comprehensive weather solution for television broadcast—delivering superior graphics, forecasting capabilities and state of the art severe weather features that set stations apart from the competition and reach audiences on all platforms with unique and compelling content every day. Earth Networks, creator and former operator of WeatherBug, operates the world’s largest professionally managed weather observation and lightning detection network. Its broadcast solution Sferic Live is a data-fueled weather and video content service for media companies.

Earth Networks and Baron customer Nick Hausen, meteorologist at WSIL-TV 3 in Carterville, IL said, “In the past, we could only show live conditions at airports and a few other points, leaving holes in our graphics. Now that Sferic Live will ingest directly to our Baron Lynx system, we can easily create highly-detailed localized weather maps for our entire viewing area, giving us an edge over the other local newscasts.”

“We are excited to partner with Baron to bring the next generation of on-air weather graphics to our media clients,” responded Mike Alberghini, Director of Broadcast at Earth Networks. “Viewers have more options than ever for weather forecasts. This partnership ensures weather graphics include a variety of data points and consistency across every content platform, improving the experience for everyone.”

Michael Mougey, VP / Broadcast Sales for Baron added, “The Baron Lynx system is optimized for data visualization. Leveraging Earth Networks’ big data capabilities enables our customers to tap into the most extensive hyperlocal weather network out there. Clients of both our companies can harness the power of these two platforms to create another level of visually engaging and information-rich weather stories.”

About Earth Networks

Earth Networks partners with more than 90 local broadcast TV stations across the country to bring neighborhood-level weather to forecasts. We help organizations mitigate financial, operational and human risk by providing environmental intelligence from the world’s largest hyperlocal weather network. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection.

About Baron

Baron’s meteorological hardware, software and data are indispensable tools for organizations, businesses and individuals critically impacted by weather conditions. Baron’s world-class scientists are continuously inventing new and more effective ways to collect, interpret, package and display real-time, hyper-local meteorological information so that those who depend on the most precise weather intelligence for their safety and livelihood have access to professional decision-making solutions. Baron delivers critical weather intelligence when precision matters. Baron products are used in numerous industries such as automotive, transportation, aviation, insurance, marine, government and media. The Baron name is trusted by weather industry leaders such as NOAA, the DOD, the FAA and the Weather Network and is also trusted by business industry leaders like Toyota, Honda, Verizon, CNN, and Fox. For more information, visit www.baronweather.com.