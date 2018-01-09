Newport Credentialing Solutions Partners With Northeast Medical Group, a Member of Yale New Haven Health System, to Improve Provider Enrollment Processes and Increase Revenue

LYNBROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newport Credentialing Solutions, the industry’s leading provider of cloud-based credentialing and provider enrollment software and services, today announced it has been selected by Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) to manage the organization’s provider enrollment processes. Newport will manage provider enrollment for NEMG’s more than 120 locations and nearly 1,200 physicians and medical professionals. Newport was selected for its comprehensive provider enrollment services and cloud-based software tools that improve enrollment processing and revenue opportunities.

“Newport’s ability to blend software with a highly trained staff provides clients with a unique offering that improves the management of their credentialing life cycle,” said Scott Friesen, CEO, Newport Credentialing Solutions. “Our dual focus on cloud-based bundled software and services enables clients to manage both the operational and financial aspects of their credentialing life cycle. The result is improved patient outcomes, physician experience, and revenue. “

