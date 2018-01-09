Media Alert: Rambus and Cybertrust Japan to Demo IoT Security Solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS):

Who: Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd. and Mitsufuji Corporation What: Consumer Electronics Show (CES) When: January 9-12, 2018 from 9:00am – 6:00pm PT Where: Rambus and Cybertrust Japan at the Mitsufuji Booth Sands Expo Convention Center Halls A-D, Booth 45637 201 Sands Ave Las Vegas, NV 89169 USA

Join Rambus at CES for a joint demonstration of the Mitsufuji hamon® bio-monitoring wearable, featuring Rambus CryptoManager™ IoT Security Service and the Cybertrust Japan Secure IoT Platform® to seamlessly and securely connect, manage and monitor the security of Mitsufuji’s wearable IoT device.

Demo Details

The Mitsufuji hamon® is a bio-monitoring wearable featuring Rambus CryptoManager™ IoT Security Service and the Cybertrust Japan Secure IoT Platform® and will be demonstrated at the Mitsufuji Booth #45637. The hamon:

Consists of AGposs®, a silver fiber-based yarn that enables biometric information monitoring, such as ECG, heartrate, and daily activity.

Utilizes a Bluetooth® transmitter paired with a smartphone to collect data acquired from clothing biosensors and transmit it to the cloud.

Enables visualization of real-time data during an athlete’s training that includes analysis of training content and vital data in real-time, to help professional athletes maximize their performance.

Features the Cybertrust platform and Rambus service to deliver easy visualization of device security management and monitoring for IT administrators.

Rambus CryptoManager IoT Security Service

Rambus CryptoManager IoT Security Service is a turnkey security service for IoT Service providers and OEMs. Running on the Microsoft Azure IoT platform or AWS IoT platform, our one-stop-shop solution provides seamless device-to-cloud secure connectivity, device lifecycle management, and advanced device monitoring capabilities to protect service high-availability and help mitigate a variety of attacks including distributed denial of service (DDoS).

Our solution is pre-integrated with leading cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) providers and chipset manufacturers, creating a comprehensive solution for OEMs and Service Providers.

The IoT Security Service reduces the risk of devices being hijacked, copied, re-purposed, or even disabled, by a remote attacker by leveraging strong authentication between the device and service.

For more information, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/ces-2018.

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

