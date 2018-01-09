RSR Partners and OnPoint Consulting Launch Strategic Partnership

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSR Partners, an executive search and leadership consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with OnPoint Consulting, an organizational and leadership development consulting firm, to deliver unique leadership assessment capabilities to their clients.

This partnership creates an integrated, but independent platform, separating search and assessment to ensure clients are provided with objective and unbiased advice. Further, OnPoint Consulting’s open architecture approach to leadership assessment is not limited by captive diagnostic tools, but rather a customized success profile tailored to the unique leadership needs of each organization. The result is a comprehensive, data-driven picture of the individuals who have potential to become an organization’s future leaders.

Announcing the partnership, RSR Partners Chief Executive Officer Brett Stephens said, “CEOs, boards, and executive teams are facing unprecedented levels of scrutiny and volatility in an environment where performance expectations are high and timelines to achieve them are short. Now more than ever, organizations must attract, cultivate, and retain transformational leaders that have significant impact on business outcomes in order to compete effectively. By combining our decades of executive search experience with OnPoint Consulting’s assessment services, we are able to greatly enhance our clients’ ability to make informed leadership decisions.”

The assessment offering will help candidate selection, facilitate onboarding, and support talent development and succession planning.

“Over the past 15 years we have provided objective and in-depth leadership assessments that guide decision making and ultimately drive business outcomes,” said Dr. Darleen DeRosa, managing partner of OnPoint Consulting. “We are thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with RSR Partners, which will enable us to enhance our collective ability to better serve our clients.”

To learn more about this strategic partnership, and how it offers leadership assessment insights that today’s boards of directors and chief executives are seeking, visit: https://www.rsrpartners.com/boardadvisory/leadership-assessment/.

About RSR Partners

RSR Partners is a leader in corporate governance consulting, board director and senior-level recruiting, and strategic talent advisory. The firm measures its success based on the value great leadership creates and the transformative impact it can have on its clients’ business. The company was founded in 1993 by Russell Reynolds.

About OnPoint Consulting

OnPoint Consulting is a top organizational and leadership development consulting firm that specializes in solving significant business challenges. OnPoint Consulting offers practical, research-based consulting solutions, including assessments and workforce development programs.