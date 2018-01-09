New York City Selects Everbridge to Power Citywide Emergency Notification Program – Notify NYC

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications to help keep people safe and businesses running faster, today announced that the New York City Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) has selected Everbridge as the new mass notification platform for its citywide Notify NYC program. With a city population of over 8 million residents, nearly 4 million daily commuters, and approximately 60 million visitors a year, Notify NYC is New York City’s official source for critical information about emergencies and city services.

“As the largest city in the United States, with a significant population of out-of-area commuters and visitors, we recognized the need for a highly scalable critical communications system to keep our residents, businesses and visitors safe and informed during a wide range of emergencies and public safety events,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “After an open and competitive procurement process, Everbridge was selected to support New York City’s emergency mass notification needs. The City is excited to partner with Everbridge in order to provide critical services at a reasonable value.”

The Notify NYC program will now be powered by the Everbridge Critical Event Management platform and used by NYCEM to distribute geographically-targeted public safety information such as Amber Alerts, weather warnings, life safety threats, evacuation notifications and community announcements across multiple communication methods including SMS, email, IPAWS, telephone and social media. In addition, over 30 city departments will leverage Everbridge for internal communications and staffing notifications.

“With Notify NYC, New York City has been a pioneer in delivering effective emergency communications to the largest and most diverse population in the country,” said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. “We are very excited to partner with the New York City Emergency Management Department to help optimize this program and ensure New York City’s continued resilience and preparedness in the face of an evolving threat environment that includes both natural and man-made disasters.”

New York residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the city’s free emergency communications program. To sign up for Notify NYC, people have several options, including downloading the free mobile application, enrolling through www.NYC.gov/NotifyNYC, calling 311, or following @NotifyNYC on Twitter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running faster. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events such as IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 3,500 global customers rely on the company’s SaaS-based platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2 billion messages in 2017, and offers the ability to reach more than 200 countries and territories with secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all four of the largest global accounting firms, 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in San Francisco, Lansing, Orlando, Beijing, London, and Stockholm For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, and our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on March 23, 2017. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.