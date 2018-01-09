Aquantia and Molex Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Automotive Ethernet Network

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molex and Aquantia today announced a collaboration to leverage Aquantia Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet technologies in a Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network designed to accelerate data bandwidth in connected and autonomous vehicles. The new Molex automotive solution will be officially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show, Jan 9-12, 2018, Las Vegas, Nevada USA.

“The collaboration with Aquantia supports fast, reliable connectivity to keep data flowing smoothly and securely within a vehicle and beyond to the cloud,” said Bill Fitzer, vice president and general manager, connected mobility solutions, Molex. “Our 10 Gbps Ethernet platform delivers seamless end-to-end V2X connectivity and superior signal integrity in intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving.”

The industry-leading Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network incorporates an Aquantia chip optimized for Multi-Gig Ethernet in connected and autonomous vehicles. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Aquantia has pioneered innovative high-speed, Multi-Gig Ethernet solutions that deliver industry leading performance for automotive applications and in other markets. Aquantia provides the foundation for the secured, reliable in-vehicle network that easily moves the immense amounts of data between Electronic Control Units (ECU).

Based on a future-ready, automotive-grade high-speed gateway, the Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network supports legacy and evolving technologies to streamline integration of multiple hardware and software systems across several vehicle domains. The powerful platform features secure over-the-air software and firmware updates and diagnostics over IP (DoIP) to help avoid the need for vehicle recalls and enabling in-vehicle security and diagnostics over IP. Compatibility with existing network components provides OEMs the design flexibility to accommodate different vehicle profiles and integrate evolving new technologies.

“Automotive manufacturers are on the frontline of the Multi-Gig Ethernet revolution. We are pleased to work with Molex at a system level to provide a 10 Gbps in-vehicle network that will enable automotive manufactures to bring the next level of autonomous driving to market,” Kamal Dalmia, senior vice president of marketing and sales, Aquantia Corp.

Leveraging decades of experience developing Ethernet gateways, switches, protocol stacks, interface cards, and I/O modules, Molex delivers high performing solutions to support faster processing, greater bandwidth and increased density in automotive Ethernet network infrastructure. The Molex 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network can be previewed at www.connector.com/electronic-solutions/connected-mobility.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, automotive and commercial vehicle. www.molex.com

Molex Resources:

Learn more about Molex: www.molex.com

Follow us: www.twitter.com/molexconnectors

Watch our videos: www.youtube.com/molexconnectors

Connect with us: www.facebook.com/molexconnectors

Read our blog: www.connector.com

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

About Aquantia:

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia’s products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic. Aquantia is located in Silicon Valley. www.aquantia.com