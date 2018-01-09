BJ’s Wholesale Club selects Toshiba to deliver personalized promotions through TCx Vector

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market share leader for integrated in-store retail solutions, announced an expanded partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club to provide the leading retailer with several new technology solutions.

BJ’s selected Toshiba to deliver more personalized offers to its members through the TCx™ Vector solution. TCx™ Vector will be deployed as part of BJ’s expanded commitment to Toshiba’s retail applications.

Together, BJ’s and Toshiba remain committed to making shopping the club even more convenient. This includes continued rollout and expansion of self-checkout systems and other mobile shopping solutions. Additionally, both companies will focus on rapid development and deployment of new capabilities using Toshiba’s TCx™ Elevate digital commerce platform.

“We are committed to making shopping at BJ’s even more convenient and to strengthening our relationship with our members,” said Scott Kessler, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, BJ's. “We look forward to expanding our partnership with Toshiba in order to deliver rapid innovation with TCx™ Vector and the Toshiba TCx™ Elevate Platform.”

For retailers looking to gain better alignment with their customers and improve their shopping experiences, TCx™ Vector provides a comprehensive approach to planning and executing promotions and loyalty programs. TCx™ Vector provides actionable insights to efficiently plan and execute targeted promotions. As a stand-alone service, TCx™ Vector integrates transaction log (TLOG) data, plus other structured and unstructured data, to better understand customer and basket information when creating customer segments for more targeted offers.

“Retailers today strive to create more engaging experiences that increase customer satisfaction and life-long value,” said Bill Campbell, Vice President, Head of Americas, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “We are honored to work with clients like BJ’s who understand how technology can help facilitate this relationship, utilizing TCx™ Vector to provide meaningful personalization at the point-of-decision.”

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions enables retailers to deliver enriched shopping experiences, gather actionable insights and provide a frictionless checkout through our deep retail expertise and broad portfolio of services and solutions.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons and, for greater convenience, offers the most payment options.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions and is a global market share leader in retail store technology. With a global team of dedicated business partners, we deliver innovative commerce solutions that transform checkout, provide seamless consumer interactions and optimize retail operations that are changing the retail landscape. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com or engage on Twitter @toshibagcs