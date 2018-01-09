Monroe Capital Supports Centre Partners’ Acquisition of Nearly Natural, LLC

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Nearly Natural, LLC by Centre Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm.

Founded in 2002 and based in Hialeah, Florida, Nearly Natural, LLC is a rapidly growing e-commerce platform primarily offering a broad assortment of artificial plants, flowers, and trees. The company maintains unique design, product development, sourcing, assembly, fulfillment, and distribution capabilities, including logistics and drop-shipping expertise to a wide array of leading online retailers.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and special situations investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers and private equity sponsors. Investment types include unitranche financings; cash flow, asset based and enterprise value based loans; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management and private equity sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Monroe has been recognized by Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2016 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit monroecap.com.