Seven Corners Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership with Bullseye Event Group

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative international travel insurance and specialty benefit management company Seven Corners, Inc. and hospitality events and travel package leader Bullseye Event Group announce an exclusive partnership to bring trip protection to event travel customers.

Available immediately, Bullseye customers have the opportunity to add trip protection insurance coverage to their travel reservation through Seven Corners’ RoundTrip Elite plan. With Seven Corners as Bullseye’s official travel insurance and trip protection provider, customers can protect their investment in events such as Super Bowl LII, The Masters, The Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500.

“We are happy to offer our innovative services and benefits to the wonderful customers of Bullseye,” said Justin Tysdal, co-founder and CEO of Seven Corners. “We are excited to reap the rewards of our new partnership and become a part of the sports travel market.”

Seven Corners trip protection, medical benefits and luggage coverage can be added to any Bullseye ticket purchase and can help protect against events that can interrupt or completely halt a trip, such as weather events, sickness or injury, medical emergencies, terror attacks, lost or stolen baggage and more.

“We at Bullseye like to deliver on 'once in a lifetime' experiences, but we know unfortunate situations occur that require support to cover the cost of these experiences when a client cannot attend,” Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “We are very excited to have Seven Corners as our travel insurance partner as they will play a pivotal role in providing a solution to our clients when something interrupts their travel plans.”

Benefits include:

Cancellation, interruption, delay or missed connection of a trip

Covered medical expenses in case of sickness or injury during a trip

Stolen, lost or damaged luggage

A wide range of emergency medical and travel assistance services

"We look forward to a very successful long-term relationship with Seven Corners," Kinnett added.

Seven Corners is a member of the US Travel Insurance Association (UStiA) and is an A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited company. To learn more about Seven Corners and its product offerings, visit SevenCorners.com.

About Seven Corners, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Seven Corners, Inc. is an innovative and service focused international travel insurance and specialty benefit management company. Based in Carmel, Ind. and serving a global market, Seven Corners offers a wide variety of customized trip protection solutions to international travelers, agencies of the U.S. government, corporations, foreign governments and various types of insurance companies. For more information on its products, visit www.sevencorners.com.