PVAM Argonaut Property Fund Completes First Closing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific View Asset Management, LLC, an investment advisory firm focused on offering unique strategies to private and institutional investors, announced today that it, along with its joint-venture partner, Argonaut Investments, LLC, launched the PVAM Argonaut Property Fund, L.P., a real estate investment fund. The fund, which utilizes a private equity model, is targeting $50 million of equity commitments. Its first closing was in December 2017, with an initial equity commitment of $30 million. The fund’s strategy focuses on investing in neighborhood and community necessity-based anchored shopping centers and other related investments. Marketing for the fund launched in September 2017.

The PVAM Argonaut Property Fund will continue to raise capital through subsequent closings throughout 2018, and will focus on deploying capital over the next few years into properties that have consistent and sustainable cash flows. The investment team identifies properties to reposition in markets with strong demographics. The fund’s objective is to acquire a portfolio of income-producing properties for investors, and generally targets properties in the Western United States.

“As our newest product offering, we are thrilled to secure an equity commitment of this size for the first closing,” said Kevin Chessen, Founder of Pacific View Asset Management. “We are excited to be launching this fund, and to be working with the experienced group at Argonaut. Collectively, we are very encouraged by the strong investor interest in the product.”

The fund is managed by a team of seasoned industry professionals led by Stephen Jaeger, Managing Partner, and Jon Lefferts, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, of Argonaut Investments, and Kevin Chessen, Founder of Pacific View Asset Management.

About Pacific View Asset Management

Founded in 2012, Pacific View Asset Management, LLC is a multi-manager, multi-strategy asset management firm providing best-in-class investment solutions to both private and institutional investors. With a highly entrepreneurial culture, its investment teams are led by talented and experienced professionals operating autonomously to offer clients their unique perspectives and services. Pacific View Asset Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information about Pacific View Asset Management is available at www.pacviewam.com or www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

About Argonaut Investments

Argonaut Investments, founded in 1992, is a privately held commercial real estate investment management firm. The company focuses on the acquisition, management and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers throughout the western United States. Argonaut's portfolio presently consists of over 25 properties, with more than $400 million in assets under management, including over 2.5 million square feet of retail space in the western United States.