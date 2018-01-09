Plume® and MediaTek Announce Cloud Pre-Integration, Wi-Fi Pod Reference Design

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the CES 2018, Plume Design, Inc. and MediaTek (TWSE: 2454) announced pre-integration, testing and qualification of Plume Adaptive WiFi™ cloud control and management capabilities into a broad set of MediaTek platforms. Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can now offer turn-key, cloud-managed, premium Wi-Fi to their ISP customers using MediaTek Systems-on-Chips (SoCs).

MediaTek SoC platforms enabled by the Plume Adaptive WiFi™ Agent can interoperate with both MediaTek and third party Wi-Fi SoC platforms through the Plume Adaptive WiFi™ Cloud - joining a multi vendor, cloud-controlled Wi-Fi network infrastructure rapidly being adopted by top tier ISPs. The Plume Adaptive WiFi™ solution is the only hardware agnostic, open platform control plane for Wi-Fi management and optimization that can work across a broad range of silicon and Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) hardware from multiple manufacturers.

“ Our ISP customers globally are always looking for higher performance and smarter Wi-Fi solutions,” said Alan Hsu, General Manager of Home Smart Device Business Unit, MediaTek. “ By collaborating with Plume on this new, powerful adaptive Wi-Fi eco-system, we deliver best-in-class products and solutions to our partners and customers.”

The joint MediaTek – Plume solution includes the ability to upgrade already deployed CPEs incorporating certain MediaTek SoC platforms for connection to the Plume Cloud via firmware updates, enabling the ISPs to implement adaptive Wi-Fi via both new and existing hardware.

An ultra-compact, cost optimized and form-factor-ready dual-band Pod reference design incorporating the MediaTek chipsets MT7621A and MT7615D for dual-band 2x2 platform is available for licensing from Plume for both ISP and retail applications. Dual-band 4x4 (MT7621A and two of MT7615) and tri-band 2+2+4 (MT7621A+MT7615+MT7615D) configurations are also available and can be enabled easily for various products and applications.

“ We welcome MediaTek into the Plume Adaptive WiFi™ ecosystem,” said Aman Singla, co-founder and software lead at Plume. “ Bringing disruptive innovations to market faster than others is perhaps the biggest competitive advantage for leading ISPs today. Our collaboration with MediaTek is a key ingredient in enabling an open eco-system, innovating at the consumer pace, and implementing at carrier scale,” Singla concluded.

About Plume®

Plume is the pioneer of Adaptive WiFi™, the world's first self-optimizing Wi-Fi delivering the most reliable and consistent Internet experience to every corner of the home. Driven by the Plume Cloud, a massively scalable, cloud-based, open platform control plane, Plume offers the most advanced, resilient home Wi-Fi solution due to its ability to dynamically adapt and respond to changing network loads and interference. The Plume Agent can be integrated into third party hardware for connection to the Plume Cloud to create a hardware-agnostic, multi-vendor wireless networking for ISPs. Plume licenses its attractive and ultra-compact Pod designs to the ISP, ODM, and OEM ecosystem. With operations in Palo Alto USA, Slovenia, Poland, and Taiwan, Plume is backed by leading operators and consumer brands including Comcast, Liberty Global, Shaw Communications and Samsung.

About MediaTek Incorporated

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Plume is a trademark of Plume Design, Inc. registered in the United States.