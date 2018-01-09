Newly Launched Amazfit Stratos Multisport Smartwatches Feature Advanced Fitness and Training Insights From Firstbeat

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazfit, one of the largest wearable device companies globally, today announced the availability of its two new premium multisport GPS smartwatches, Amazfit Stratos and Amazfit Stratos + (Sapphire), as well as their partnership with Firstbeat, to enable VO2max fitness level detection and training analysis.

The Amazfit Stratos line of multisport smartwatches features 5 days of battery life, 5 ATM certified water resistance (equivalent to about 164 feet or 50 meters of water depth), GPS + GLONASS, automatic heart rate monitoring and continuous heart rate tracking during workouts, an always-on transflective color LCD touch screen, on-board music storage for phone-free exercise, notifications, tracking of 10+ different sports modes including swimming, cycling, running, mountaineering, trail running, triathlon and more. In addition to the three 316L stainless steel physical buttons and hand polished ceramic bezel, the Amazfit Stratos + comes with a 2.5D Sapphire Crystal glass display and premium genuine leather strap.

Going beyond simple heart rate monitoring, the Amazfit Stratos cements its status as a premium fitness device with a variety range of cutting-edge fitness and performance metrics and features powered by the integrated Firstbeat heart rate analytics engine. This means users can benefit from the same high-quality personalized training insights used in the NHL, NBA and NFL.

“In the world of elite sport, there has been a long trend towards personalization, training based on what works best for each individual athlete,” said Aki Pulkkinen, Director of Consumer Technology at Firstbeat. “To be truly useful, a fitness wearable needs to provide feedback and information that is relevant to you, personally, and that has been achieved here.”

With the Amazfit Stratos, you can see how fit you are today, monitor trends, and gain motivation with automatic cardiorespiratory fitness (VO2max) detection during running and walking activities. This vital information is also used to scientifically personalize your training programs and to deliver guidance that ensures your efforts match your goals.

You can see and understand the specific impact an activity will have on the development of aerobic performance capacity with Training Effect, and maximize the benefit of each session with Recovery Time recommendations. Meanwhile, Training Load keeps track of the combined physiological impact of your activities over the past 7 days.

“We are proud to have partnered with the leader in physiological analytics, Firstbeat’s technologies allow us to convert heart rate data into meaningful information for the user, from professional athletes to the more casual sports enthusiast,” said Frederik Hermann, Head of Marketing and Sales at Huami. “Amazfit Stratos marks the launch of our new flagship multisport smartwatch with our continued focus on beautiful design, premium build quality, a competitive price point, rich feature set and long battery life.”

Pricing and Availability

Amazfit Stratos and Amazfit Stratos + (Sapphire) will become available Internationally via Amazfit’s official online store at us.amazfit.com/shop, Amazon and other channels starting March 6th, 2018 at $199.99 USD MSRP and $249.99 USD MSRP respectively.

About Firstbeat

Firstbeat is the leading provider of physiological analytics for sports and well-being. Firstbeat transforms heartbeat data into personalized information on exercise, stress and recovery. Hundreds of elite sports teams, wellness professionals, and millions of consumers worldwide trust Firstbeat to enhance performance and well-being.

For more information please visit https://www.firstbeat.com

About Amazfit

Launched in 2016, Amazfit is a wearable technology company with a mission to seamlessly connect people’s biomechanical signals and daily activities with smart data services to promote healthy living. Its line of fashionable activity trackers and smartwatches, including the Equator, Pace, Arc and Moonbeam, effortlessly track activity without sacrificing style. Amazfit is owned by Huami, and is the exclusive provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi. Since establishing its partnership with Xiaomi in 2014, the company has sold over 50 Million wearable devices, making it one of the largest wearables manufacturers globally.

For more information please visit https://us.amazfit.com/