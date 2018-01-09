HomeLight Partners with Yelp to Provide Data-Driven Insights on Real Estate Agents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeLight, the world’s leading marketplace for connecting homeowners with the best real estate agents, today announced a partnership with Yelp, the leading platform to connect people with great local businesses, to deliver powerful new data-driven insights on real estate agents in the United States. Users within Yelp's Home Services category can now see data provided by HomeLight that is relevant to an agent’s performance, helping them determine which agent is best poised to meet their individual needs.

Drawing on HomeLight’s analysis of more than 30 million residential real estate transactions, Yelp users will receive information about an agent’s recent transaction history, including average price range (minimum and maximum), buyer and seller representation mix, top areas served in a particular market and relative number of transactions closed in that market. At launch, consumers in 18 major metros will see HomeLight's data on real estate agents, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta, with additional cities rolling out in 2018.

"Our goal is to help users make more informed decisions about which business or service provider to choose," said Young Yuk, group product manager, Yelp. "Through our partnership with HomeLight, Yelp is providing home buyers with useful information about real estate agents such as their past transactions and their specialties.”

Today’s news builds on HomeLight’s continued rapid growth and its $40M Series B funding announced in August, as it seeks to provide broad access to the objective real estate agent data platform the company has developed over the last six years. By making its data available through trusted partners, HomeLight is helping even more homeowners make data-driven decisions in selecting the best real estate agent for their specific needs. HomeLight is the only company in the U.S. using performance data to determine which agent can help people sell their homes faster and for more money.

“In an era where data can help us all make much better decisions about the services we choose and the things we buy, relying solely on referrals from friends and family is an outdated way for homeowners to find their real estate agent,” said Devu Gandhi, Vice President of Business Development at HomeLight. “HomeLight delivers a superior, data-driven customer experience to local search partners within the real estate space. Combining Yelp's community ratings and reviews with HomeLight's objective performance-based data offers both the qualitative and quantitative information consumers need to make the smartest possible decision for one of the biggest financial transactions of their lives.”

In the past year alone, HomeLight has helped homeowners list over $3B worth of homes. The company currently has data on over 2 million real estate agents, with more than 35,000 agents in its network nationwide. Agents can claim their profiles, upload additional data and transactions, and sign up for free to be part of the HomeLight network.

