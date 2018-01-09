Portneuf Quality Alliance Goes Live with Lightbeam Health Solutions

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portneuf Quality Alliance (PQA) brings together community leaders, neighbors, and healthcare providers to deliver the highest standard of care possible. In efforts to support that standard, PQA has successfully deployed the population health management platform from Lightbeam Health Solutions. With Lightbeam, PQA is managing five payer contracts, with two more contracts on the horizon, including an accountable care organization (ACO) starting in 2018. Collectively, their patient population spans across 650+ network providers who operate on 40+ separate electronic health record (EHR) systems, 12 systems for primary care alone, making data aggregation and patient attribution critical.

PQA is using the Lightbeam platform to:

Effectively care manage their diverse population

Identify high-risk, high-cost patients

Close gaps in care and improve quality

Manage HCC coding

Reduce unnecessary utilization to achieve shared savings with their ACO and payer contracts

In addition, PQA is leveraging Lightbeam’s ability to consume health information exchange (HIE) data to identify patients who are recently discharged from acute care facilities via ADT feeds. This workflow creates a work list for PQA care mangers to improve care coordination and post discharge treatment for those individuals.

“Our main purpose has always been to provide the best care possible for our patients. We selected Lightbeam Health Solutions to help us improve care coordination across the entire continuum for the patient populations we serve,” said Dani Jones, Executive Director of Portneuf Quality Alliance. “Having these solutions from Lightbeam will improve the workflows of our clinical staff and the quality of care for our patients, while also helping us perform well in value-based payment models. We look forward to the future impact we will make as we continue to leverage the Lightbeam platform.”

“We are thrilled to have Portneuf Quality Alliance join the Lightbeam family and to partner with them as they become an ACO,” said Pat Cline, CEO of Lightbeam. “PQA has provided quality care to those in southeastern Idaho and we look forward to helping them attain even stronger results.”

About Portneuf Quality Alliance

Portneuf Quality Alliance (PQA) is a physician-led clinically integrated network made up of providers and facilities within southeast Idaho who are committed to providing high quality medical care at an affordable price. For more information, visit https://portneufqualityalliance.org.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.