Ceros Becomes a HubSpot Connect Certified Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ceros, the cloud-based interactive content creation platform, today announced that it has joined HubSpot, a leading provider of inbound marketing and sales software, as a Connect Certified Partner. HubSpot works hand-in-hand with Connect Partners to help grow their business through co-marketing and business development campaigns to increase shared customers. Connect Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and passed certification.

With the Ceros integration, you can transform your HubSpot landing pages into interactive experiences that drive engagement, boost conversions and deliver valuable insights.

Inbound marketers can now capture information without the interruption of a traditional form fill. The integration enables users to eliminate the static landing page, gate content at any point (including a specific page, time, or scroll depth), and unlock additional content or set custom actions after any form submission. Additionally, the forms can be styled based on the goals and designs of each campaign - all without the need for developers.

“We’re very excited to have Ceros on as a Connect Partner,” said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. “This integration will make it even easier for our customers to achieve their growth goals through interactive content that drives engagement and conversions.”

HubSpot’s Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements in addition to hitting set milestones for amount of installs and positive reviews from customers to receive the HubSpot stamp of approval.

“We believe content should inspire your audience, not annoy them. That's why we built an integration that challenges the paradigm of having a landing page with a form that gates your content,” says Ceros CEO and co-founder, Simon Berg. “It’s a true game changer for the entire inbound methodology.”

Learn more about the integration here.

About Ceros:

Ceros is an interactive content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, engaging content, without any coding.

The Ceros cloud-based design studio makes it easy to collaborate on stunning, unique digital projects in real time and publish with the click of a button. Distributing your content is as simple as sharing a link or dropping an embed code on your site. After you publish, Ceros analytics allow you to explore viewer interactions on a granular level so you can understand exactly what’s working.

Ceros has offices in New York and London. We’re backed by Grotech Ventures, Sigma Prime Ventures, Greycroft, and StarVest Partners. Learn more at https://www.ceros.com and follow us on Twitter @cerosdotcom.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading inbound marketing, sales, and CRM growth stack. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 34,000 customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. HubSpot Marketing includes social media publishing and monitoring, blogging, SEO, website content management, email marketing, marketing automation, and reporting and analytics. HubSpot Sales enables sales and service teams to have more effective conversations with leads, prospects, and customers. HubSpot CRM helps sales teams organize, track, and grow their pipeline. All three platforms integrate right out of the box and are available for free to start. HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com