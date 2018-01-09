Samsonite Selects Yottaa to Accelerate Web Performance for Multiple eCommerce Sites

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottaa, Inc., the leading SaaS platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced that Samsonite International S.A., the world’s largest travel luggage company, has selected the Yottaa eCommerce Acceleration Platform to improve web performance for seven of its online sites.

With a heritage dating back more than 100 years, Samsonite is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite®, Tumi®, American Tourister®, Hartmann®, High Sierra®, Gregory®, Speck®, Lipault® and Kamiliant® brand names, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Samsonite recently launched an initiative to improve website performance in order to increase online conversions and provide shoppers with more engaging experiences. One of the key requirements for the initiative was to find a solution that was fully compatible with Samsonite’s eCommerce platform, Salesforce Commerce Cloud (formerly Demandware). Following its acquisition of eBags, a longtime Yottaa customer, Samsonite began piloting Yottaa on several of its sites. Through the Yottaa eCommerce Acceleration Platform, which is used by many Salesforce Commerce Cloud clients, Samsonite experienced over 30% faster web performance and increased online revenue.

“With a greater focus on its D2C eCommerce, Samsonite has made significant investments in its product line and digital advertising,” said Jay Nigrelli, Vice President of eCommerce, Samsonite LLC. “Yottaa helps us maximize the impact of investments we’ve made in our digital channels by providing us with one solution that can accelerate web performance across many different brand sites. This has resulted in dramatic online performance and conversion improvements.”

In addition to deploying Yottaa to www.samsonite.com, Samsonite is using Yottaa to accelerate www.americantourister.com, www.gregorypacks.com, www.highsierra.com, jstrunkandco.com, www.lipault-usa.com, and shop.hartmann.com. These follow on the previously reported success using Yottaa on eBags, where revenue per visitor improved 15%.

“Yottaa’s leading technology and customer first approach are accelerating new customer growth for the company. The success of each Yottaa customer creates the ability to win new business through positive references and increasing awareness of performance as an eCommerce growth driver. The amazing results Yottaa has delivered to eBags over the years fostered the opportunity to win Samsonite’s business,” said Rich Stendardo, CEO of Yottaa. “Through Yottaa, Samsonite can now replicate eBags’ performance and conversion improvements across all of its sites. This will result in fast, engaging, and profitable experiences for Samsonite and its shoppers.”

About Yottaa

Yottaa is the leading SaaS platform for accelerating eCommerce. Purpose-built to solve the website performance challenges retailers face today, Yottaa enables retailers to deliver content instantly across all devices, pages, and browsers, through advanced acceleration and 3rd party application sequencing. Leading retailers, such as The Container Store, Hallmark, eBags, Jockey, Billabong, and JoAnn Fabrics, have deployed Yottaa in a matter of days with zero code change to realize billions in incremental revenue. To learn more about how Yottaa can accelerate your eCommerce site and increase online conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter.