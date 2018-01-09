Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.0 Million from Major Telecom Organization for NFV-Based Location Services

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 9, 2018 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.0 million from a major U.S. telecom organization for its virtualized Mobile Location Center (vMLC) platform.

The vMLC platform is a fully virtualized, cloud-native solution architected to take advantage of deployment in a Network Function Virtualization (NFV) environment. It is designed to scale with flexibility to support value-added services, lawful interception, emergency services, and any operator services. Furthermore, it offers access to multiple location technologies including A-GNSS, LTE-OTDOA, E-CID, Hybrids, and Cell ID.

“Comtech’s NFV-based location services allow us to serve a larger set of customers in a more cost-effective manner while providing a number of benefits to our operator and enterprise customers, including making our software available at any time and on non-proprietary platforms,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This flexibility and agility reduces customer costs, both CapEx and OpEx. We are honored to be delivering these services for this customer and believe that this agreement again validates our industry-leading expertise in deploying advanced location services.”

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL