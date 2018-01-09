YI Technology and Google Unveil YI Horizon VR180 Camera at CES 2018

Developed to leverage Google’s new VR180 format, the stereoscopic, 3-D camera captures 3D video in 5.7K resolution at 30fps, features instant in-device stitching and supports live streaming so creators and fans can be together in real time. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES – YI Technology (YI), the leading provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, in collaboration with Google’s Virtual Reality (VR) team, announced details of its YI Horizon VR180 Camera. Developed to leverage Google’s new VR180 format, the stereoscopic, 3-D camera gives users an easy way to capture high-resolution, immersive video that lets anyone who views it immediately transport to new and amazing places.

YI Horizon VR180 seamlessly integrates with YouTube and Google Photos so viewers can easily activate a VR experience when viewed with Google Cardboard, Daydream, PSVR, and a number of other certified VR viewers. Viewers can also easily view the content in 2D. With an intuitive and sleek design, the YI Horizon VR180 Camera captures 3D video in 5.7K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) and video looks great on desktop or mobile. The camera also features instant in-device stitching and supports live streaming so creators and fans can be together in real time.

“We truly believe that it should be easy for everyone to create and share virtual reality experiences,” said Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology. “Whether it is to demonstrate a makeup tutorial or share rich experiences from a recent trip with friends and loved ones, the YI Horizon VR180 Camera provides an easy and deeply engaging way to capture many of life’s most special moments. When the opportunity to work closely with Google’s VR team on this initiative presented itself, it was a no-brainer given the team’s extraordinary commitment to defining the future of VR experiences and extensive investment in the YouTube VR180 format. We believe the YI Horizon VR180 Camera will bring endless amounts of joy to all that use the device.”

“We introduced VR180 as a way to make capturing high quality, immersive photos and video easy for consumers and professional creators,” said Clay Bavor, VP of VR at Google. “YI's camera has amazing image quality, as well as features that we think will be compelling for creators like livestreaming and a preview display. We're excited to see what consumers and creators are able to capture and bring to virtual reality.”

Key YI Horizon VR180 Camera Features:

Capture stunning 5.7k resolution photos and video

One-button live video streaming

2.2 inch, 640x360 retina touch screen

Features Type-C USB port with HD speed data transmission

Professional-grade 4 microphone design with outdoor noise reduction

Easily manage photos and videos by using the VR180 app by Google

Compatible with YouTube and Google Photos

To learn more, please visit www.yitechnology.com/180-vr-camera, and to learn more about YI Technology’s other VR offerings go to yitechnology.com/yi-360-vr-camera and yitechnology.com/yi-halo-vr-camera. To learn more about Daydream’s VR180 program visit vr.google.com/vr180.

About YI Technology:

YI Technology is a leading, international provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, products, services and platforms. Its development team consists of industry-leading experts from the US, China, Japan, Israel and Europe with several decades of combined experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing and mobile applications. YI is committed to using innovative technology to make everyday life safer, richer and more fun. For more information visit www.yitechnology.com.

