ZeroStack Ends 2017 With Key Achievements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2017 was a banner year at ZeroStack, Inc., creators of the self-driving on-premises cloud, with key achievements in technology, partnerships, awards, and corporate development.

Technology – ZeroStack solidified its position as the leader in automated on-premises cloud technology with several announcements: its roadmap and first suite of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities derived from machine learning; an Open Application Ecosystem comprising more than 40 favorite developer applications in its Z-AppStore that allow DevOps teams to take their projects from concept to production in the same on-premises, self-provisioned cloud environment; a software-defined infrastructure that offers SaaS-delivered multi-cloud container and virtual machine operations so developers can have a consistent platform no matter where they are located while reducing operational complexity and costs; and the industry’s first DevOps Workbench, a complete, self-service cloud that empowers developers by allowing them to create their own workbenches from a mix of open source and commercial tools available with one-click deployment.

ZeroStack solidified its position as the leader in automated on-premises cloud technology with several announcements: Partnerships – ZeroStack forged partnerships with storage leaders Nexenta and Nimble Storage, making it possible for users of those companies’ products to leverage them for ZeroStack clouds; and added OpenMake’s DeployHub Pro Continuous Deployment solution to its DevOps Workbench.

ZeroStack forged partnerships with storage leaders Nexenta and Nimble Storage, making it possible for users of those companies’ products to leverage them for ZeroStack clouds; and added OpenMake’s DeployHub Pro Continuous Deployment solution to its DevOps Workbench. Awards – ZeroStack was recently named one of Channel Partners’ and Channel Futures’ Top 25 Channel Influencers, joining AT&T, Avaya, Microsoft and others as a company that will shape the new channel in 2018. The company also won Frost & Sullivan’s New Product Innovation award in the Self-Service Private Cloud category, and was honored as a Big50 Startup by Startup50.com.

ZeroStack was recently named one of Channel Partners’ and Channel Futures’ Top 25 Channel Influencers, joining AT&T, Avaya, Microsoft and others as a company that will shape the new channel in 2018. The company also won Frost & Sullivan’s New Product Innovation award in the Self-Service Private Cloud category, and was honored as a Big50 Startup by Startup50.com. Corporate development – ZeroStack named David Greene as CEO. Greene came to ZeroStack with 30 years’ experience in both public and private technology companies leading marketing, product management, and business development for such companies as Aerohive, BMC Software, HP and Riverbed. ZeroStack also added sales offices in Amsterdam and Singapore.

"2017 was a year of continuous technology enhancements, an expanding ecosystem, and industry recognition for our achievements,” said David Greene, CEO at ZeroStack. “We look forward to 2018 as a year of continuing growth and market traction.”

ZeroStack uses intelligent software to deliver a self-driving private cloud platform that enables agile DevOps practices with self-service creation of custom workspaces. With the ZeroStack private cloud, developers have one-click deployment of popular DevOps tools with appropriate compute, storage and networking resources while IT operations retains control over the underlying infrastructure. In addition, ZeroStack uses machine learning and AI techniques to deliver a self-healing architecture that minimizes IT overhead. Founded by senior engineers from VMware and Google, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.