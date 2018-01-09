Blue Sage Invests in Americo Manufacturing Company

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Sage Capital, an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, is pleased to announce its recently completed majority investment in Americo Manufacturing Company (“Americo”). Headquartered in Acworth, GA, with additional facilities in Cartersville, GA and Los Angeles, CA, Americo is a globally-recognized, leading manufacturer of floor maintenance pads as well as one of the top manufacturers of commercial and retail floor matting products in the U.S. Americo produces a diverse range of high-loft, nonwoven products, which include floor maintenance pads as well as specialty fabrics used in a variety of industries. Aside from nonwovens, Americo also designs and manufactures a complete line of vinyl-backed, walk-off floor mats for use in industrial, promotional, retail, custom and specialty market applications.

Americo’s CEO, Lenny Shutzberg, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Blue Sage as we continue to grow our business from the solid foundation established nearly 50 years ago. Blue Sage’s expertise of investing in family-owned businesses, along with their vast strategic and financial resources, will provide us the ability to significantly increase the growth trajectory for our company.”

Americo’s products are currently sold in all 50 states and in over 70 countries around the world.

Jim McBride, Co-Founder and Managing Member of Blue Sage, stated, “Americo is the quintessential investment for Blue Sage Capital. We look for partnerships with market-leading, family-owned and managed businesses, which have demonstrated a long-term defensible competitive advantage and established significant barriers of entry in their respective industries. Americo has a proven business model and an extremely capable management team. Highlighted by the receipt of the only Green Seal Certification issued to any floor pad manufacturer in the world, the Company continues to demonstrate innovative leadership in the cleaning industry. We are excited about our new partnership with Americo and look forward to working with their entire management team.”

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage Capital has over $200 million in assets under management and invests in profitable, growing, lower middle-market industrial, manufacturing, service and distribution companies with revenue of $20 to $100 million. Of particular interest are opportunities to partner with founders as the first round of institutional capital in a recapitalization transaction and companies that enjoy leadership positions in niche industries.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Jim McBride at 512-536-1900 or email Jim.McBride@bluesage.com.

Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC (Legal), Lockton Companies (Insurance), BDO USA, LLP (Accounting) and Flieller, Kruger, Skelton & Plyler, PLLC (Tax). Senior financing was provided by Cadence Bank.