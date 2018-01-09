Bluedrop will deliver a virtual reality CH-148 Rescue Hoist Simulator to 12 Wing Shearwater to evolve specific rear-crew mission training.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (“Bluedrop”) (TSX-V: BPLI) through its subsidiary Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc. has received a $1M contract through the Build in Canada Innovation Program to deliver an innovative new approach to hoist training for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Maritime Helicopter (MH) community.

The new CH-148 virtual reality Rescue Hoist Simulator will provide MH crews the ability to complete mission specific hoist and crew communication evolutions in operationally relevant environments. As one of the first virtual reality rear-crew mission training simulators available within the RCAF, this simulator will enhance crew readiness at reduced risk and cost while maximizing the value of flight operations. Bluedrop will work closely with 12 Wing to tailor simulator capabilities to address basic and advanced crew training requirements.

“We are very pleased to continue our work with the Maritime Helicopter community, supporting their operations with this state-of-the-art training device. As Bluedrop is already a proud partner in the CH-148 training program through the provision of instructors and courseware, this project underlines our extensive capabilities as a complete training systems integrator,” said Jean-Claude Siew, Vice President of Technology & Simulation.

About Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc.

Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc. designs and develops advanced training systems and state-of-the-art simulation products to safely train operators and maintainers of complex equipment. Our approach leverages innovative technology to provide cost-effective blended-media training content, from classroom instruction and computer-based training (CBT) through to high-fidelity training devices. Bluedrop Training & Simulation is a small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) providing a strong value proposition offering 100% Canadian designed and developed solutions.

About the Build in Canada Innovation Program

This innovation procurement program helps Canadian innovators get their product to market faster, and helps them succeed in the marketplace, by buying and testing innovations in real-operational settings.

Through the program, innovators can sell their per-commercial products or services for testing, but keep the intellectual property and retain all equity in their company. The program pays up to $500,000 for non-military innovations, and up to $1,000,000 for military innovations.

For more information about Bluedrop Training & Simulation, visit www.bluedropts.com You can follow us on Twitter: @Bluedrop_BPL