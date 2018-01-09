Voya Financial Extends its Service Relationship with State of Oregon Retirement Plan

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) announced that its Retirement business has been retained as the service provider for the State of Oregon Savings Growth Plan (OSGP).

Voya’s relationship with the State of Oregon began more than 20 years ago and was extended pursuant to a three-year agreement, with an option for eight additional years, effective January 2018. The plan is a 457 plan available to state employees, plus employees of participating Oregon public employers. As of December 2017, the plan represented approximately $2.1 billion in assets and more than 31,000 participants.

“We sincerely enjoy the partnership and support that our Voya team has provided over the years,” said Roger Smith, State of Oregon Savings Growth Plan director. “As a retirement education and planning resource, we look forward to working together to streamline our administration, brand the OSGP and PERS pension programs, and ensure all our members and plan participants have a complete view of their retirement benefits so they can better prepare for retirement.”

As part of its commitment to advancing the retirement readiness of all Americans, Voya will continue to provide state and public employees with localized support and access to industry-leading tools and resources. These include Voya’s award-winning myOrangeMoney® educational retirement income planning capabilities and participant website experiences, as well as communication and education programs designed to engage and motivate employees to save. Participants will also have access to in-plan investment advice, delivered through Voya Retirement Advisors.*

“We’re thrilled that the State of Oregon has once again placed its confidence in Voya as a trusted service provider for the state's retirement savings plan,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax-Exempt Markets for Voya Financial. “As we continue our successful partnership and focus on improving outcomes for plan participants, we look forward to supporting the state’s thousands of employees as they prepare for greater security in retirement.”

Voya Financial’s Retirement business serves clients of all sizes and across all sectors, including employers in the government and other tax-exempt retirement plan markets. As a leader and advocate for greater retirement readiness, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its vision to be America’s Retirement Company® and on its mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

* Investment Advisory Services offered through Voya Retirement Advisors, LLC (VRA).

