Jacobs Joint Venture Selected to Design Melbourne’s West Gate Tunnel Project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), through its joint venture with Aurecon, has been selected by John Holland and CPB Contractors consortium to carry out the engineering design for the $5.1 billion (AU$6.7 billion) West Gate Tunnel Project that is now proceeding after receipt of all environmental and planning approvals. The project is located in Melbourne’s inner west and will become Melbourne’s alternative to the West Gate Bridge.

The design consists of two new three-lane tunnels, the widening of the West Gate Freeway from eight to 12 lanes, 14 kilometers of new and upgraded cycling and walking paths – including a 2.5 kilometer raised veloway for cyclists – and nine hectares of open space and wetlands.

The project features a safer road design that includes express lanes to and from the West Gate Bridge, along with high-quality noise walls to reduce noise and protect privacy for the local community. Once completed, the project will deliver quicker and safer journeys, while removing thousands of trucks from local roads. Construction is expected to begin in early 2018 and the new tunnels are expected to open in 2022.

“This is a significant transport infrastructure project for Melbourne and confirms the continued buoyancy of the Australian market,” said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Patrick Hill. “The project, which will be supported by more than 140 Jacobs staff, further establishes Jacobs’ place as one of the world’s leading transportation and infrastructure service providers.”

The Western Distributor Authority (WDA), an administrative office within the Victorian Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources, is responsible for the delivery of the West Gate Tunnel Project on behalf of the Victorian Government. WDA is working in partnership with Transurban to deliver the project as a Public Private Partnership.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in combined revenue and a talent force more than 74,000 strong, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management’s current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.