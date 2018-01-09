VersaBank To Become a Tenant of Prestigious “Innovation Place” in Saskatoon adjacent to the University of Saskatchewan

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VersaBank (TSX: VB, VB.PR.A, VB.PR.B) (“VersaBank”) is pleased to announce that it has been approved as a tenant at the prestigious Innovation Place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. This technology park is located adjacent to the University of Saskatchewan campus and hosts a number of Canada’s most innovative companies employing state-of-the-art facilities. For more information see: http://www.innovationplace.com.

With world-class technology parks in Saskatoon and Regina, Innovation Place helps grow Saskatchewan’s technology sector. In Saskatoon, Innovation Place is home to 110 tenants, employing over 2,500 people. The technology park includes 20 buildings with 1.3 million square feet of space. A Co-Working Space, offering shared workspace for the tech development community, and Co. Labs, Saskatchewan's first technology incubator, are also located within the technology park.

David Taylor, VersaBank’s President & CEO and a University of Saskatchewan M.B.A. graduate, stated: “VersaBank is excited to become a tenant of Innovation Place! VersaBank is a leader in the profitable application of innovative digital technologies to financial services and very much looks forward to joining the Innovation Place community. We have some exciting new ideas on the further application of digital technology to financial services and I cannot think of a better place to develop them than in a community that encourages innovation, collaboration and growth.”

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a technology based and digital Canadian Schedule I chartered bank, operates using an “electronic branchless model”. It sources its funding, along with consumer and commercial loan and lease receivables, electronically. VersaBank also makes residential development and commercial mortgages it obtains through a well-established network of brokers and through direct contact with its lending staff. VersaBank’s Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VB and its Series 1 Preferred Shares and Series 3 Preferred Shares trade under the symbols VB.PR.A and VB.PR.B, respectively.

Visit our website at: http://www.versabank.com