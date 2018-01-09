Waypoint Leasing Places H145 Helicopter with CAF Táxi Aéreo in Brazil

LIMERICK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited (“Waypoint”), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, announced today that it has completed a lease transaction for one H145 helicopter to CAF Táxi Aéreo (“CAF”) in Brazil to be used in private charter transportation within São Paulo. This transaction marks Waypoint’s 15th H145 delivery, and the first lease Waypoint has completed for private charter transportation.

Steffen Bay, Waypoint’s Vice President Sales & Relationship Management, Latin America, said, “We are pleased to complete our first transaction with CAF, an important new customer for Waypoint to make our entry into the private charter market. As part of our diversified global footprint we have been looking at how best to serve top tier passenger charter operators for some time as it has historically been underserved by lessors. Partnering with CAF in São Paulo, the largest urban helicopter market outside of the United States, is a great first step. Waypoint prides itself on our ability to provide technical leadership and flexible solutions to our customers, and we look forward to supporting CAF’s endeavors in the years to come.”

Cesar A. Federmann, CEO said, “CAF is an operator with very demanding customers, so we need to offer the safest and best performing aircraft available in the market. The H145 is an excellent aircraft with the safety standards and performance our customers expect in the latest technology aircraft. We chose Waypoint because of their reputation in the market and their flexible and cooperative approach. We were impressed with their knowledgeable team and are looking forward to continue working with them in the future”.

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. Waypoint’s portfolio includes more than 160 aircraft for more than 32 customers in over 31 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 85 helicopters valued at more than $1.1 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa and the Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About CAF

Founded in 2008, CAF provides aircraft transportation in the São Paulo region, and sells fractional rights to aircraft as well as private charter capabilities. The São Paulo helicopter market is the largest urban helicopter market outside of the U.S and provides for unprecedented opportunity with over 500 helicopter flights daily and over 200 heliports in the metropolitan area.

# # #