San Diego Courts to Use Tyler’s Odyssey for All Case Types

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) signed an agreement with the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, to expand its relationship with Tyler’s Odyssey® case management solution. The agreement, valued at $8 million, includes software licenses and professional services, including project management, product development and upgrades to business functionality, implementation consulting, data conversion services, end user training, and go-live assistance.

Odyssey was originally contracted for Family, Traffic, and Criminal courts in San Diego, where successful go-lives began in 2015. The most recent Odyssey success in San Diego was in the Traffic court in October 2017, where Odyssey processed more than $200,000 in transactions the first day it was live, and is now processing roughly 1,500 citations and 500 documents each day.

This new agreement includes the addition of Civil, Small Claims, and Probate case categories with the project implementation activities beginning in early 2018. With this latest agreement, the Odyssey court case management solution will eventually be used for all case types in the Superior Court of San Diego.

The Court’s legacy Case Management System Version 3 (CCMS V3) is nearing end of life and will no longer be supported by the Judicial Council of California by June 2019, so San Diego began investigating options, and completed a gap analysis with Tyler in 2017. The court also collaborated with Tyler on the roadmap for Odyssey, and provided valuable guidance on the next generation of enhancements to Odyssey workflow.

“Tyler has been a good business partner with our court, and they have the experience and capability to assist us with our full case management system replacement,” said Michael Roddy, executive officer of the San Diego Superior Court. “Having all of our case management on a single platform gives us several maintenance benefits and increases efficiency so our staff can better serve our community – from Family law to Traffic law to Civil law.”

Through this agreement, Tyler will replace CCMS V3, currently used in the civil system, with an updated Odyssey solution. The enhancements will provide increased workflow, will automate tasks, and will include an e-filing clerk review queue directly in Odyssey. This allows the clerk review process for e-filing to be more streamlined, eliminating additional manual processes. The addition of Civil cases means that the San Diego Superior Court will use Odyssey for all major case types – Civil, Criminal, Family, Traffic and Probate.

“We see the San Diego Superior Court as an innovator and a strategic partner capable of working with us to continue to enhance the robust Odyssey platform,” said Bruce Graham, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We’re looking forward to not only enhancing Odyssey for San Diego but also offering these improvements to other clients across California and the country.”

The county of San Diego is in the southwestern corner of the state of California and has a population of more than 3 million people, making it California’s second most populous county, and the fifth most populous county in the nation. Tyler's Odyssey solution is being used successfully in more than 900 counties covering a population of more than 120 million, which comprises 40 percent of the U.S. population.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list, and it has also named Tyler one of “America’s Best Small Companies” eight times. The company has been included six times on the Barron’s 400 Index, a measure of the most promising companies in America. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.