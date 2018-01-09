Vyopta Joins Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyopta Incorporated, the leading provider of unified communications and collaboration monitoring and analytics, today announced that it entered an agreement with Cisco to join its SolutionsPlus Program.

Cisco’s customers, channel partners and sales teams can now purchase Vyopta through Cisco’s Global Price list, simplifying ordering and providing compensation to partners and sales teams.

“Today many of Cisco’s largest enterprise customers use Vyopta to assure their employees have the best possible experience collaborating with voice, video, and messaging technologies,” said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. “Being selected to the SolutionsPlus program and Global Price List enables Cisco and its partners to help more customers improve how they collaborate and grow their usage of Cisco UC&C products.”

Vyopta increases Cisco collaboration customer value by improving UC&C user experience, adoption, and return on investment. Vyopta provides comprehensive monitoring, alerts, and analytics for Cisco and multi-vendor collaboration environments with the following advantages:

Comprehensive, unified analytics for Cisco video, voice, and collaboration products including CMS, UCM, WebEx, Spark, and all Cisco video and voice endpoints.

Easy to use and fast to deploy system which, in addition to Cisco, monitors multi-vendor environments that include Skype for Business, Polycom, Vidyo, Zoom, and Pexip.

Operational insights to improve the user experience including: device availability, live call monitoring, custom alerts, call quality and failure insights.

to improve the user experience including: device availability, live call monitoring, custom alerts, call quality and failure insights. Business insights to improve ROI including: adoption analytics, UC asset management and utilization metrics, and custom business reporting.

Higher adoption of UC&C technologies with the average Vyopta enterprise customer growing UC&C minutes by 39% per year.

For more information on Vyopta’s integration with Cisco including product information and case studies, visit www.vyopta.com/Cisco.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta is a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration performance management solutions. Vyopta monitors over 2 billion minutes of unified communications and collaboration meetings conducted annually on systems including: Cisco, Microsoft, Polycom, Pexip, Vidyo, Zoom and more. Our products are used in over 20 industries by the largest enterprises in the world including Bloomberg, Stanford University, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Vyopta is headquartered in Austin, TX. Learn more at vyopta.com.