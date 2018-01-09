Thermo Credit, LLC Extends $1,000,000 Line of Credit to C3 Cloud Computing Concepts

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Credit, LLC announced today that it has extended a $1,000,000 line of credit to Cloud Computing Concepts, LLC (“C3”), a Florida-based technology and communications service provider. C3 plans to use the financing provided by Thermo Credit to complete two strategic all cash acquisitions.

“We are excited to be working with Thermo Credit,” stated Rick Mancinelli, C3’s CEO. “They have demonstrated a thorough understanding of our business model and their incredible team brings several value adds to the relationship that other lenders simply cannot match.”

Thermo’s Executive Vice President Seth Block commented, “C3 is poised to have significant growth in 2018 organically as well as through strategic acquisitions. We are thrilled to be their partner during this exciting time.”

About Thermo Credit, LLC

Thermo Credit is a privately held funding company that provides asset based loans, accounts receivable financing and factoring services primarily to the communications industry. Thermo Credit serves established, well-run companies that need capital to expand their business, improve their operations or fund an acquisition. For more information, visit www.thermocredit.com or contact Seth Block at 504-620-3101.

About C3 Cloud Computing Concepts

C3 is an award-winning provider of technology and communications services to organizations nationwide. Its unique combination of cloud-based technologies and expert onsite and remote support substantially reduces both IT-related capital investments and ongoing management costs. C3’s approach increases stability, tightens security, enhances employee mobility, and ensures business continuity in the event of a disaster. CFOs benefit from C3’s fixed cost approach, while owners and CEOs benefit from the single point of contact for all of their telecommunications and technology needs. To learn more about C3, visit www.c3cloud.com or call (561) 939-4000.