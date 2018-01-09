We.Stream Launches World’s First Secure Mobile WiFi Hotspot at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We.Stream officially launched its groundbreaking international mobile connectivity product today at Eureka Park at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn van Oranje received and activated the first We.Stream device during the opening ceremony of the Holland Pavilion at Eureka Park. We.Stream is the world’s first Secure Mobile WiFi Hotspot with embedded Cloud SIM Technology that enables unlimited data access in more than 100 countries. During CES, We.Stream aims to connect with US-based channel partners, for further work on its global growth ambitions.

His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn van Oranje is a special envoy of StartupDelta and leads the Dutch delegation of tech startups. He was handed the first We.Stream at the official opening of the Holland Pavilion at Eureka Park by Robert Pronk, CMO at We.Stream. The Prince recently tweeted about We.Stream: “I love this! Always securely connected. Looking forward to seeing @WeStream_Global @CES”.”

Joachim de Wild, Co-CEO at We.Stream explains the problem solved: “Roaming charges and international data plans through traditional providers are often prohibitively expensive. Travelers use public WiFi as an alternative to high data roaming charges, but that comes with big security risks. We.Stream offers the solution to this problem, with affordable mobile data plans in more than 100 countries, including China, Australia, Brazil, USA and all of Europe. With We.Stream, travelers can carry their own pocket-sized secure WiFi-hotspot with them at all times.”

The embedded Cloud SIM technology enables users to experience the best mobile data rates worldwide. They can easily activate data plans with a single click on the touchscreen of the device. With the built-in VPN solution, travelers can conduct sensitive business online enjoying peace of mind, knowing their data is secure and private. The upfront price point for the device will be $179, which includes 2GB of global mobile data. Frequent travelers can save even more over their current data roaming charges by purchasing We.Stream’s unlimited data plan for only $249 per year.

We.Stream was selected as one of the 15 top emerging startups out of 800 innovative companies from around the world. Joachim de Wild will pitch the product on stage at the official CES Startup Night Event. De Wild explains We.Stream’s objectives during CES this way: “We hope to meet up with prospective customers, but we are also looking for US-based channel partners, who can help drive our international growth ambitions. We are rolling out attractive recurring revenue models available to all potential resellers and distributors of We.Stream. We are thrilled to say we expect to close our first deal with an American distributor during the iconic CES.”

About We.Stream

We.Stream is an initiative of Mondicon, an international mobile data provider specializing in connectivity solutions for challenging situations. We.Stream recently opened its office in Santa Monica, California to support its growth in the United States. We.Stream has been nominated for numerous technology awards and received the Dutch Inspirience Award 2017 for “Best Mobile Project”. At CES, visitors can experience a demo of We.Stream at its booth #51522.1 at Eureka Park. We.Stream just launched its new product video: https://vimeo.com/249712385. www.we.stream / www.mondicon.com.