MaxLinear and Airgain Enable Multi-Gigabit Data Transfer Through Low-E Glass Windows for 5G Fixed Wireless Access

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced a collaboration with Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global leader in wireless connectivity platforms, to demonstrate the wireless transfer of more than 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) through low-emissivity (low-E) glass windows using a small, 90mm x 90mm window-mounted antenna module.

The ability to bridge gigabit data rates from the outside of the house to the inside of the house is a key challenge for 5G and 60GHz fixed wireless access technologies that use millimeter wave radio frequencies (RF). Millimeter wave RF signals are ideal for supporting ultra-high broadband speeds with very low latency, but they’re incapable of penetrating building walls or energy efficient windows with low-E metallic coatings.

MaxLinear’s AirPHY technology provides an ideal solution to this problem and eliminates the need for broadband service providers to drill holes in their customer’s homes. AirPHY can be combined with any broadband access technology in an outdoor unit (ODU) attached to the home. Indoor units (IDUs) can easily be self-installed by aligning with the ODU and attaching to an inside wall or window. AirPHY operates within unlicensed radio frequency bands and below the FCC limits for radiated emissions.

Utilizing Airgain’s compact solution, the AirPHY system combines antennas on either side of the building to provide near field coupling, which can penetrate through low-E windows or walls, efficiently and in a small form factor.

“High-performance broadband requires complex thinking and understanding how to solve real-world wireless connectivity challenges is at the core of our business,” said Chuck Myers, President and CEO at Airgain. “The AirPHY technology from MaxLinear is a clear example of thinking outside the box to address the last meter opportunity, and we’re excited to be working collaboratively with MaxLinear to deliver new and innovative antenna systems to enable this technology.”

“Fixed wireless broadband operators are challenged to deliver gigabit speeds across the last meter, into the home,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President and General Manager, MaxLinear Broadband Group. “AirPHY is an elegant solution that reduces installation costs and improves the customer experience.”

The AirPHY demonstration with Airgain’s antenna will be held at CES 2018, January 9-12, in MaxLinear’s private suites at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. For reservations, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a global provider of high-performance wireless communications platforms. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s key markets include home, automotive, IoT, and enterprise, and its antenna technologies can be found in set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, smart TVs, vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the US, UK, and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our collaboration with Airgain, Inc. and statements concerning or implying the performance of MaxLinear’s technologies, their potential use cases, and the potential impact of these technologies or our collaboration with Airgain, Inc. on our business and future operating results. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions and our expectations with respect to recently completed acquisitions, including our ability to integrate our recently completed acquisition of Exar Corporation. Additional risks and uncertainties arising from our operations generally and our recently completed acquisitions include intense competition in our industry; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; potential uncertainties arising from continued consolidation among cable television and satellite operators in our target markets and continued consolidation among competitors within the semiconductor industry generally; our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced products on a timely basis and achieve market acceptance of those products, particularly as we seek to expand outside of our historic markets; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; risks relating to intellectual property protection and the prevalence of intellectual property litigation in our industry; indemnification obligations of Exar arising from a recent divestiture; the impact on our financial condition of acquisition indebtedness and cash usage arising from the Exar transaction; our reliance on a limited number of third party manufacturers; and our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.