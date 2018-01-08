CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. and Up Cannabis Inc. (Wholly-Owned Licensed Producer of Newstrike Resources Ltd.) Applaud the Province of Saskatchewan on Legalization Framework

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan & OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CMED) (“CanniMed”) and Up Cannabis Inc. (wholly-owned licensed producer of Newstrike Resources Ltd. TSX-V: HIP) (“Up Cannabis”) applaud the Saskatchewan government on their announcement today to issue approximately 60 cannabis retail permits to private operators in the lead up to the adult-use recreational market.

CanniMed and Up Cannabis will work collaboratively and apply to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority for a retail cannabis permit when the application criteria are announced in the coming weeks.

“ We are extremely confident that a combined CanniMed/Up Cannabis application will pass the initial screening criteria for a retail location,” said Brent Zettl, President and CEO, CanniMed. “ Not only does CanniMed have the best track record in the industry regarding inventory reporting, quality control and product supply, our synergistic relationship with Up Cannabis will bring strength in the areas of branding and product development suited to the adult use recreational market. We fully believe that a CanniMed/Up Cannabis retail location will be of benefit to both the medical and recreational access in the province.”

Jay Wilgar, President and CEO of Up Cannabis, said: “ The acquisition by CanniMed of Up Cannabis positions our collective team as a clear market leader in the adult use recreational cannabis space. Today’s announcement aligns perfectly with our overall corporate strategy, and validates the value of our work to develop a comprehensive marketing approach, supported by the best people and partnerships available.”

About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

CanniMed is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 17 years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience, state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant production process and world class research and development platforms with a wide range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. In addition, the Company has an active plant biotechnology research and product development program focused on the production of plant-based materials for pharmaceutical, agricultural and environmental applications.

CanniMed, through its subsidiaries, was the first producer to be licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It was the sole supplier to Health Canada under the former medical cannabis system for 13 years, and has been producing safe and consistent medical cannabis for thousands of Canadian patients, with no incident of product diversion or recalls.

For more information, please visit our websites: www.cannimed.ca (patients) and www.cannimedtherapeutics.com (investors).

About Newstrike and Up Cannabis

Newstrike is the parent company of Up Cannabis, a licensed producer of cannabis. Newstrike, together with its strategic partners, is developing a diverse network of high quality cannabis brands. For more information visit www.up.ca or www.newstrike.ca.

